Auto-pedestrian collision results in one fatality

A pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles this morning on Interstate 35, resulting in one fatality.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to an auto-pedestrian collision on northbound I-35, just north of Aquarena Springs Drive at 6:10 a.m.

A preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was attempting to cross I-35 and was struck by several vehicles. No charges are expected to be filed for the drivers who struck the pedestrian. SMPD is in the process of notifying next of kin.

Northbound lanes of I-35 were shut down for nearly 4 hours during the investigation.

This is the 12th traffic fatality in San Marcos for 2019.

