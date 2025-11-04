73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State drops season opener to Ohio despite 30-ball from Burks

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
November 4, 2025
Leslie Bello
Sophomore Saniya Burkes (2) dribbling the ball up-court, Monday, November 3 2025, At Strahan Arena. TXST lost 72-66.

Sophomore guard Saniya Burks had a stellar debut for the Bobcats, almost willing them to victory as she dropped 34 points en route to a narrow loss to the Ohio Bobcats 72-66 Monday night in the season opener at Strahan Arena.

Ohio’s Elli Garnett was money all night and finished the game with 20 points on 6-9 shooting from the field. Asiah Baxter also had a good night, scoring 13 points and collecting six rebounds.

For Texas State, Burks put forth a stellar performance in her sophomore debut as she made 13 of 18 attempted shots and drained seven three-pointers. Burks was the only one in the maroon and gold to reach double-digit points.

“My confidence was higher after seeing the first shot go in,” Burks said. “I just wanted to give my team more momentum when I came off the bench.”

Texas State, being a young team with nine newcomers, played like they were still in the feeling-out process, as by the game’s end, 34 turnovers were recorded. Ohio capitalized on the 34 miscues and cashed in 28 points off turnovers.

“A part of [the issues] is having nine newcomers, as well as our style being more up-tempo than years past,” head coach Zenarae Antoine said. “We are going to have turnovers because we are more up-tempo, but it is really about doing a better job of understanding how to eliminate a fair amount of them.”

Texas State will now turn its attention to a tough foe in a hostile environment when the Bobcats arrive in Lubbock, where the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be waiting in the wings.

Tip-off between the Bobcats and Red Raiders is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov 9, at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles up during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball look to end Sun Belt era on a high note
Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) leaps and reaches out to make a field goal during the men's basketball game against Arkansas State University, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
New look men's squad aiming for success in final Sun Belt Season
Texas is coming for your rights, despite precedent
Texas is coming for your rights, despite precedent
Signs indicate the voting location in the LBJ Student Center, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 at Texas State.
Hays County changes three polling locations to adhere to ADA accessibility standard
Texas State fans hold a sign for Boko during the Black Out game against James Madison University, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats lost to JMU 52-20.
Star Snaps 10/27 - 11/2
San Marcos police blocked off Hopkins Street with tape while investigating the shooting, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at The Square. The shooting was one of three that occurred that night and it left one person dead.
San Marcos police, witnesses discuss weekend shootings
More in Sports
Members of the Texas State soccer team pose postgame following a match against Southern Miss. Texas State won 6-1
SBC tournament preview: Cats seeking to depart as champions
Texas State Junior Defensive Specialist Alyssa Clark (12) celebrates after a point. Thursday, October 9, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 3-2.
Texas State stays in Halloween spirit, brings the brooms out against Southern Miss
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a win, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 3-0.
Bobcats win third consecutive match with victory over Golden Eagles
Texas State junior cornerback Khamari Terrell (4) prepares for a play during the football game against James Madison University, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. James Madison won 52-20.
Takeaways from Texas State's fourth straight loss
Texas State senior defender Angela Gatto Going to kick the ball defending the ball from the opposite team, At Bobcat soccer complex October 18, 2025T Texas State won 6-1.
Red card and controversial refereeing hinder Texas State in regular season finale
Texas State hockey junior center Brennan Cummins (32) engaging in a puck-drop against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at Sprit Ice Arena in College Station, Texas. The Aggies won 6-4.
Texas State hockey: the club that has become a brotherhood
More in Women's Basketball
Boko boogies down with the latest Bobcat cohort to join the Texas State family during Fandemonium at UFCU Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
Reaching for the sky: A look inside Texas State's goal oriented pitch to the Pac-12
Boko leads the Texas State football team out onto the field to kickoff the Homecoming game to face the Golden Eagles, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
2024-25 Texas State athletics Year in Review
Texas State women's basketball head coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The Bobcats won 64-48.
Texas State women's basketball adds two assistant coaches to staff
Senior #3 Crystal Smith and Accounting Senior #11 Jaylin Foster high-five each other at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
Marshall ends Texas State women's basketball's season in Sun Belt Tournament
Texas State women's basketball players show support from the bench at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
2025 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship preview
Texas State sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Ja'Mia Harris scores 15 as Texas State wins its final game of the regular season
Donate to The University Star