Bobcats wrap up road nonconference schedule with Big 12 loss

Texas State women’s basketball took on a Big 12 test for their final road nonconference match, falling 79-52 at Texas Christian University (9-1) on Sunday afternoon.

The Bobcats fell on the bad side of a 17-0 run to start the match until senior Bailey Holle broke the streak at the 4:35 mark in the first period to rack up their first two points.

Holle also served to be instrumental in the third period, chipping in seven more points to help the ‘Cats win the period 19-14.

Despite being down 45-19 in the first half, the team came back after halftime for a second-half 34-33 win .

Sophomore guard Kennedy Taylor led the team in scoring with 13 points while sophomore forward Da’nasia contributed 11 points on the match.

The Bobcats emphasized teamwork with 16 total assists. Taylor led the way with dimes, putting up six assists just ahead of senior guard Brooke Holle’s season-high five assists.

The Lady Bobcats will have one final tuneup before conference play with a home match against Alcorn State University on at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 at Strahan Arena.

