Texas State loses rematch against defending conference champions
December 21, 2019
In their first rematch since losing in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals last season, Texas State fell to defending conference champions Georgia State 81-69 Saturday afternoon at the GSU Sports Arena.
The ‘Cats move to 0-2 in conference and 7-6 overall after the two-game road trip.
The Bobcats got out to a quick start with an early 17-3 lead but only retained a 38-35 point lead at the half. Texas State led for the majority of the game (31 minutes) but was unable to pull away from the Panthers as they came back with a 14-0 run in the final minutes of play.
The Panthers shot 48% from the three-point range (12-of -25) while the Bobcats only shot 22% (4-of-18). Despite the loss, the ‘Cats shot a season-high of 90% from the line (27-of-30).
Senior forward Eric Terry led the way for the Bobcats with 19 points and went 7-of-10 from the field. Senior guard Nijal Pearson scored 14 points but struggled offensively, going 3-of-15 in the game.
The Bobcats will take an 11-day break before hitting the road once again to play at Little Rock on Jan. 2 and Arkansas State on Jan. 4.
