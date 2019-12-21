Texas State loses rematch against defending conference champions

Senior guard Nijal Person tracks the movements of UTSA guard Keaton Wallace to block him from making it to the basket Dec. 7 at Strahan Arena.

Senior guard Nijal Person tracks the movements of UTSA guard Keaton Wallace to block him from making it to the basket Dec. 7 at Strahan Arena.

In their first rematch since losing in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals last season, Texas State fell to defending conference champions Georgia State 81-69 Saturday afternoon at the GSU Sports Arena.

The ‘Cats move to 0-2 in conference and 7-6 overall after the two-game road trip.

The Bobcats got out to a quick start with an early 17-3 lead but only retained a 38-35 point lead at the half. Texas State led for the majority of the game (31 minutes) but was unable to pull away from the Panthers as they came back with a 14-0 run in the final minutes of play.

The Panthers shot 48% from the three-point range (12-of -25) while the Bobcats only shot 22% (4-of-18). Despite the loss, the ‘Cats shot a season-high of 90% from the line (27-of-30).

Senior forward Eric Terry led the way for the Bobcats with 19 points and went 7-of-10 from the field. Senior guard Nijal Pearson scored 14 points but struggled offensively, going 3-of-15 in the game.

The Bobcats will take an 11-day break before hitting the road once again to play at Little Rock on Jan. 2 and Arkansas State on Jan. 4.

