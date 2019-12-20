Bobcats fall just short in first conference battle

Junior guard Marlin Davis flies past a defender to get the ball into the basket during the first half of the Bobcats' game against UTSA Dec. 7 at Strahan Arena.

Junior guard Marlin Davis flies past a defender to get the ball into the basket during the first half of the Bobcats' game against UTSA Dec. 7 at Strahan Arena.

Junior guard Marlin Davis flies past a defender to get the ball into the basket during the first half of the Bobcats' game against UTSA Dec. 7 at Strahan Arena.

In their first Sun Belt Conference challenge, Texas State fell just short in a 67-64 battle at Georgia Southern on Thursday night.

Despite kicking off the game with a 16-1 lead, the Bobcats trailed the Eagles 29-28 at the half. The second half was a back-and-forth battle as the Bobcats came back, pushing ahead to a 64-60 lead with 1:57 left in the game off a three-pointer from senior guard Nijal Pearson. The Eagles quickly responded with a three-pointer of their own, however, finishing the game on a 7-0 run following back-to-back Bobcat turnovers.

The ‘Cats had high-scorers despite the loss, with senior forward Eric Terry leading the team with 17 points. Junior forward Isiah Small added 16 points, while Pearson landed 11 points and a game-high seven rebounds.

The Bobcats will finish the weekend with another Sun Belt matchup against Georgia State at noon CT on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the GSU Sports Arena.

Stay updated on everything Texas State men’s basketball by following the team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today