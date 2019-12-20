Bobcats fall just short in first conference battle
December 20, 2019
In their first Sun Belt Conference challenge, Texas State fell just short in a 67-64 battle at Georgia Southern on Thursday night.
Despite kicking off the game with a 16-1 lead, the Bobcats trailed the Eagles 29-28 at the half. The second half was a back-and-forth battle as the Bobcats came back, pushing ahead to a 64-60 lead with 1:57 left in the game off a three-pointer from senior guard Nijal Pearson. The Eagles quickly responded with a three-pointer of their own, however, finishing the game on a 7-0 run following back-to-back Bobcat turnovers.
The ‘Cats had high-scorers despite the loss, with senior forward Eric Terry leading the team with 17 points. Junior forward Isiah Small added 16 points, while Pearson landed 11 points and a game-high seven rebounds.
The Bobcats will finish the weekend with another Sun Belt matchup against Georgia State at noon CT on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the GSU Sports Arena.
