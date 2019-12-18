City Council approves new assistant city managers and public safety director

The San Marcos City Council approved two new assistant city managers following a recommendation by city manager Bert Lumbreras and named the new director of Public Safety during its Dec. 17 meeting.

Former assistant city manager for the City of Richardson Joe Pantalion will fill the position currently held by Steve Parker, who is set to become the city manager of Seguin Jan. 6, 2020.

Pantalion also worked for the City of Austin for over 21 years where he served as the director, the deputy director of the Watershed Protection and Development Department and as interim assistant city manager. Pantalion is expected to begin his new San Marcos position Jan. 20, 2020.

City Manager Bert Lumbreras said Pantalion’s experience will greatly benefit the city.

“Joe’s history of successfully managing a diverse group of municipal operations, including stormwater management, affordable housing, facilities and transportation, planning and development will provide San Marcos with continued success in these areas,” Lumbreras said. “His ability to develop strategic partnerships and obtain external funding for key city projects are integral components for our future vision for our great city.”

Also approved for assistant city manager is Lumbreras’s former chief of staff Stephanie Reyes, filling the position previously held by Collette Jamison who retired this past summer.

Prior to working as chief of staff, Reyes served as assistant director of the Human Resources Department and as assistant to the city manager.

“Stephanie is an outstanding leader with strong management skills and has been a very effective part of my executive team,” Lumbreras said. “She has more than proven herself, not only during the last four months in her interim capacity, but throughout her entire work career and service to our community.”

At the meeting, Lumbreras also announced his decision to make former San Marcos Chief of Police Chase Stapp the director of public safety.

Stapp has worked for the City of San Marcos for over 27 years and will oversee police, fire, emergency management, municipal court and neighborhood enhancement. He is expected to start his position effective immediately.

More information about these positions can be found on the City of San Marcos’ website.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 34 times, 46 visits today