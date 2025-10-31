Government shutdown limits veterans, military-connected student resources

Due to the government shutdown that began on Oct. 1, military-connected students and veterans have limited access to their educational benefits resources.

The federal government shutdown started when the U.S. Congress failed to pass a funding bill, causing funding to federal facilities to close and programs to lapse. This resulted in employees being fired or temporarily laid off.

According to the Office of Veterans Affairs at Texas State, veterans and students with military connections can use their benefits, like the GI Bill, to help pay for tuition and housing.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) stated in their website that resources for veterans will be paused by the shutdown, including the GI Bill hotline, VA benefits regional offices, transition program assistance, career counseling and more.

Jayme Blaschke, assistant director of the office of media relations at Texas State, wrote in an email to The Star that student veterans can continue attending classes and expect tuition and housing payments to arrive on time.

“During the current U.S. government shutdown, [Veteran Affairs] educational benefits are largely protected and continue to be disbursed, but some support services are temporarily suspended,” Blaschke wrote.

Blaschke wrote that as the shutdown continues, some risks could include delays that could grow into a backlog, no guarantee for retroactive funding for programs like Tuition Assistance and stress for student veterans over rent, bills or school deadlines.

“Once students register for January classes, they should submit their certifications early, if possible, to avoid delays. Due to the closing, applications will back up, we want to get January term requests submitted to avoid additional payment delays,” Blaschke wrote.

According to Texas State’s VA, Texas State accepts all seven versions of the GI Bill; however, students aiming to use their benefits must request to do so through the VA.

Joshua Colliluori, U.S. Air Force Veteran and mass communication graduate student, said he is still receiving his benefits; however, he is unsure if the resources for veterans will last throughout the shutdown.

“There’s always that question of, like, if more cuts are needed to be made, will veterans be affected?” Colliluori said.

For students to receive their GI Bill benefits, they must request a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) or a Statement of Benefits (SoB) from the VA to see what benefits they qualify for, then send their documents to the Texas State Office of Veteran Affairs to access their benefits.

Colliluori said it’s a possibility that students receiving their COE for benefits could have problems being processed due to limited manpower.

Hailey Alonzo, health science senior and president of the Veterans Alliance of Texas State (VATS), said veterans do not have access to the GI Bill hotline, and if issues with tuition payment or stipends occur, students can’t speak to anyone.

“One [veteran] is having issues verifying his enrollment for the GI Bill. He tried to speak to the VA office here on campus, but they’re not able to help him with that,” Alonzo said. “With the government shutdown, he can’t get a hold of big VA, so he’s not getting his BH, which is his basic allowance for housing, which basically pays his bills every month…he can’t call nobody because the phones are down and there’s nobody working.”

Alonzo said one veteran told her she is nervous about not having enough time to get her Veteran Readiness and Employment, or Chapter 31 of the GI Bill, ready for next semester.

Alonzo stated that some veterans are unsure if they will make it back to school next semester due to current issues with payments and limited staff working on the paperwork during the shutdown.

Blaschke wrote that starting fall 2025, students who use Chapter 35, survivor and dependent benefits, are now required to verify their own enrollment with the VA.

“Since this is new, many students have not submitted verification to the VA. If they are currently not receiving benefits, they may erroneously believe it is because of the federal government shutdown when, in reality, it is because they have not fulfilled this new requirement,” Blaschke wrote.

This is a developing story. The University Star will update as information becomes available.