(Photo Story) College, Care and Chickens

Lauren Nichols, 22, prepares to feed her chickens mealworms, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the backyard of her home in San Marcos, Texas. Nichols is a sociology major and human development and family studies minor at Texas State University. Growing up in Tyler, Texas, Nichols always wanted a homestead, but she didn’t have the funds to have one. Years later, the alternative was to purchase chickens and shelter them in the backyard of her current home; splitting the costs with her boyfriend, David, she decided to do so. She now possesses three titles: Student, daycare worker and chicken owner. Specifically, she owns eight chickens. She holds the other two titles to help her — financially and educationally — get to where she wants to be in life. Her long term goal is to sell her chickens’ eggs at a farmer’s market and own a homestead with a variety of animals.
