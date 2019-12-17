Police search for suspect in downtown shooting

The San Marcos Police Department is searching for the person responsible for shooting and injuring two people in downtown San Marcos early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 1:10 a.m. near Harper’s located at 139 East Hopkins Street. Witnesses on scene reported five to seven shots were fired outside of the bar by a Hispanic male from a parked vehicle in the 100 block of North LBJ Drive. The suspect then fled the scene in that vehicle, a silver SUV possibly a Chevrolet model. The suspect left traveling eastbound on Hopkins Street.

The first officer arrived on scene shortly after finding two victims who received gunshot wounds outside Harper’s. One victim had a gunshot wound to their arm and graze wounds on their torso and the second victim had a gunshot wound to their arm. Responding police applied tourniquets to the wounds and transported both victims to Seton Hays in Kyle. Both victims have since been treated and released from the hospital at this time.

Harper’s was closed at the time of the shooting for a staff Christmas party. The shooting broke one of Harper’s windows and did minor interior damage.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dave Campell by email at [email protected] or by phone 512.753.2312.

