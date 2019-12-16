Men’s basketball, Pearson hit season-highs with home win
December 16, 2019
For their last home game of the year, Texas State men’s basketball dominated Bethany College with a season-high 117-65 victory over Bethany College on Sunday at Strahan Arena.
The Bobcats will head into Sun Belt Conference play with a 7-4 season record.
The Bobcats were led by senior guard Nijal Pearson, who also reached a season-high to put 30 points on the board. Senior forward Eric Terry posted a career-high in the offensively-dominating match with 20 points. Rounding out the double-digit scorers were freshman guard Drew Tennial and junior guard Marlin Davis with 13 and 11 points consecutively. Junior Isiah Small led all players with seven rebounds.
The Bobcats went into the half with a 55-36 lead and kicked off the second half with a 13-0 run to increase the lead. The ‘Cats shot 69.6 percent from the floor (48-of-69) and 47.4 percent from three-point range (9-of-19).
Next up for the Bobcats is their first conference match of the season with a road matchup against Georgia Southern on Thursday in Jonesboro, GA.
