Reaching for the sky: A look inside Texas State’s goal oriented pitch to the Pac-12

Late at night on June 30, 2025, the Texas State University System Board of Regents approved the $5 million buyout cost it would take for Texas State to leave the Sun Belt Conference and join the Pac-12, putting the move in motion. But, before the point of discussing a buyout, Texas State had to pitch itself to the Pac-12 in hopes that the conference saw enough value in the university to offer a spot.

One month prior to Texas State’s announcement that it is Pac-12 bound, the university submitted a 13-page document to the Pac-12 fulfilling information requests surrounding athletic goals, investment plans, brand considerations and more. The document was sent out this week as part of a public information request; The Star received the document from Jakob Rodriguez of Squarin’ Around.

Here is a look inside Texas State’s pitch to the Pac-12.

Athletic goals

“Anchored by our six strategic pillars Competitive Excellence, Student Athlete Success, Fan Engagement, Revenue Generation, Brand Recognition, and Staff Growth & Development we will provide a first class academic and athletic experience for our student athletes, enhance fan and donor engagement, and build a foundation that positions TXST for long term success and future opportunities.”

Listed in the document were a specific set of goals for numerous sports.

Football:

Appear in the College Football Playoff (expanded format) at least once and be in serious contention at least three times in the next ten years; achieve consistent Top 25 consideration in national polls and win a conference championship at least four times.

Men’s and Women’s basketball:

Qualify for the NCAA Tournament in at least seven of the next 10 years (combined) and advance to the Round of 32 or beyond at least three times (combined). Secure Top 25 rankings for at least 3 seasons (combined) in either program.

Baseball/Softball:

Host an NCAA Regional in baseball and/or softball five times combined and consistently achieve top 25 consideration.

Along with the sports above, Texas State also stated that it remains committed to advancing its Olympic sports at a high level and intends to field a women’s gymnastics team beginning in 2028.

Investment/Revenue

The document states that all sports will significantly benefit from the investments Texas State is planning to make in the coming years, but places significance on men’s basketball while maintaining that the “commitment to football remains unwavering.”

By 2035, Texas State’s goal is that its annual athletic budget will increase by a total of $33 million, increasing the budget from $58 million to $91 million. The university also expects $75 million in capital gifts over the next decade.

By the 2029 fiscal year, the total estimated revenue share for student-athletes will be $7 million. Additionally, the Texas State Student Government approved a plan to increase student fees dedicated to athletics, generating an extra million in 2026 and growing to a projected $4 million towards athletics by 2030.

Other investments included in the document are athletic facilities. Upgrades include a $45 million new suite/club area at UFCU Stadium and a $25 million indoor practice facility, which are expected to break ground in 2027.

Along with football, Texas State is planning to move forward with construction on a project that will bring the baseball/softball complex on-site locker rooms, coaches’ offices, indoor batting cages and more in a project that will cost $16 million.

Soccer, track and field, and tennis all have minor upgrades planned as well.

Brand Considerations

Texas State also outlined its reasons behind its aspirations to join the Pac-12.

“President [Kelly] Damphousse also recognizes that athletics plays a huge role in building and maintaining that brand, which is what makes joining the Pac-12 so appealing to TXST. We want to be members of the best conference available and to compete there at the highest level.”

The university believes that joining the Pac-12 is integral to building its reputation, attracting high-level staff and students and improving student success and research.

In its closing statements, the document outlined what Texas State believes it would bring to the Pac-12 brand.

“TXST will bring immediate value and long-term strength to the Pac-12 brand…to us, this is more than joining a new conference; it is about building a shared future with kindred institutions united by a common mission and purpose. Together, we can create something bold and enduring, grounded in shared values and a deep belief in the power of education and athletics to transform lives.”

Texas State will officially join the Pac-12 Conference beginning in the 2026 fiscal year.





