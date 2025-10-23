78° San Marcos
Loveard leads Bobcats to fifth place finish at Saint Mary’s Invitational

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
October 23, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State men’s golf at the Saint Mary’s Invitational.

Ben Loveard finished tied for 12th to lead Texas State men’s golf to a team fifth-place finish at the final tournament of the fall season as the Bobcats traveled to Monterey, Calif., to compete in the Saint Mary’s Invitational on Oct. 20-22.

Loveard carded two rounds under par over the three-day event. As the only Bobcat to total under par, Loveard fired 1-under 215 (71-74-70). Both Jaxon Donaldson and Sakke Siltala finished in the top 20, finishing tied for 18.

Donaldson carded four birdies and an eagle on the first day of action to fire 1-under 71. Over the three days, Donaldson finished even par 216 (71-72-73).

Being the only Bobcat to break 70, Siltala opened the event firing 3-under 69, finishing even par 216 (69-72-75) over the 54-hole event.

Jose Berenguel carded his best round of the tournament, 1-under 71, in the final 18 holes of play. He finished the event tied for 36, firing 4-over 220 (76-73-71).

Harrison Jaeger wrapped up Bobcat scoring after shooting 8-over 224 (75-75-74). Jaeger finished tied for 62nd and tied for the most pars carded in the tournament with 41.

The Bobcats finished fifth place as a team, carding 1-over 865 (286-291-288).

Arkansas State took the top spot as a team carding 19-under 845 (279-285-281). Host team Saint Mary’s took second place with a 13-stroke lead over Santa Clara, the third-place team.

Saint Mary’s carded 15-under 849 (284-288-277) during the event, while Santa Clara carded 2-under 862 (292-280-290).

This event marks the final tournament for the Bobcats this fall season. The maroon and gold will resume in the spring for The Hal Williams Collegiate in Mobile, Ala. Feb. 16-17.

