72° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State prepares for major test against South Alabama

Ayden Oredson, Assistant Sports Editor
October 22, 2025
Leslie Bello
Texas State soccer players Chloe Jones (13) and Kennley Bradley (12) pose for a picture following Texas State’s victory over Southern Miss, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

With two games to go in the regular season, Texas State Soccer (8-2-5, 5-0-3 SBC) will embark on its final regular-season away game after clinching a berth to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Bobcats are set to tangle with West Division opponent South Alabama Jaguars (9-3-2, 5-1-2 SBC) in Mobile, Ala.

Coming into Friday’s game, the Bobcats will be tied for not just first overall in the Sun Belt West Division but also for the entire conference, with Louisiana-Monroe (10-2-3, 5-0-3 SBC) standing alongside them at 18 points while the Jaguars trail by just one.

The Bobcats have yet to lose any conference games this season, having won five and tied three games compared to South Alabama’s five wins and two ties, with their only loss occurring against Appalachian State in a 1-0 defeat on the road on Sept 26.

The match will be a showdown between two of the best in the Sun Belt, with Texas State boasting the best overall offense in the conference, averaging 2.47 a game with 37 total, with 38 assists notched on as well.

South Alabama, despite its offense ranking towards the middle of the pack, has a stellar defense.

In total, the Jaguars have given up 11 goals in 14 games, relinquishing just four across conference play. The Bobcats have been playing in a similar fashion, too, giving up just one more in comparison.

Texas State will be led by the dynamic duo of sophomore midfielder Helen Alormenu and senior forward Mady Soumare, who lead the way for the Bobcats with five goals apiece, having looked dominant throughout the course of the season as integral pieces to Texas State soccer’s quest for its first and last Sun Belt title.

One player who has stood out for Texas State has been freshman midfielder Matsuri Tsutsui, who has found herself among the top half of assists in the conference with seven.

South Alabama has its own duo of goal scorers, too: sophomore forward Andrea Iljkic and freshman Zamiyah Hill, who both also have five goals each.

The Jaguars statistically have the best goalkeeper in the conference in senior Sierra Giorgio. She has only given up eight goals all season, four of which came against Mississippi State. In conference play, she’s given up the same amount in total.

Giorgio leads the conference in shutouts with four, averaging 3.13 saves a game.

Both teams have been an absolute force to be reckoned with in conference play and now finally come head-to-head, with the winner potentially setting themselves up for the top overall seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament that is set to start on Nov. 3.

The Bobcats and Jaguars will face off this Friday night at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 in Mobile, Ala., at the Cage. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Hays becomes first county in Texas to end ALPR contract
Hays becomes first county in Texas to end ALPR contract
Texas State sophomore Fia Lindblom watches her drive at the Jim West Challenge Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at the Kissing Tree Golf Club.
Practice and patience brings strong results to Lindblom following injury
Hundreds attend the No Kings protest in San Marcos on E Hopkins Street and North LBJ Drive in San Marcos, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The protest ran in tandem with thousands of other No Kings protests across the world.
Community members come together for No Kings Protest
Eastern Michigan graduate running back Dontae McMillian (28) breaks a tackle attempt from Texas State junior cornerback Khamari Terrell (4), Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats would won 52-27.
Bobcats will stumble in Pac-12 without change
The Downtown San Marcos team poses for a photo after the city becomes a 2026 Great American Main Street Award semifinalist, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, at City Hall.
Downtown pride: San Marcos named Great American Main Street semifinalist
Lucille the Chow Chow wears a 70’s flower power outfit for the PALS Pet Fest costume contest Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Plaza Park. PALS’ Pet Fest collected donations of pet food for pets in need.
Star Snaps 10/13 - 10/17
More in soccer
Texas State junior midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) passes the ball down the field to a teammate versus Arizona State, Aug 24, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State clinch Sun Belt tournament spot in convincing fashion
Texas State freshman forward Lilah Dupree (7) battling in the penalty box for possession against Stephen F. Austin, Aug. 28, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats play to 1-1 draw against Chanticleers
Texas State forward Constance Agyemang (17) attempting to dribble pass a Louisiana-Lafayette defender, Oct. 5, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Texas State and Louisiana tied 1-1.
Texas State Soccer strikes late to draw match against Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State soccer players Annabelle Fisher (Left, 28), Constance Agyemang (Center, 17) and Sydney Bassa (Right, 24) celebrate a goal versus Stephen F. Austin, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State keeps up hot stretch against Arkansas State
Texas State senior midfielder Chloe Jones (13) kicks the ball down the field against Georgia State Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Texas State won 2-1.
Texas State soccer complete dramatic comeback in 2-1 win against Georgia State
Texas State junior forward Constance Agyemang (17) celebrating a goal versus Stephen F. Austin, 28 Aug., 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Ghanaian duo helping take Texas State soccer to the next level
More in Sports
Texas State junior wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) reaches out for a pass against Nicholls State, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats won 35-3.
Takeaways from Texas State football's third straight crushing loss
Texas State freshman quarterback Brad Jackson (8) running the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. Troy would win 48-41.
Bobcats drop third consecutive game in thriller against Marshall
Texas State Junior Defensive Specialist Alyaas Clark (12) hitting the ball against South Alabama, Thursday, Oct. 9. 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats would win 3-2.
Bobcats drop match in five sets to Arkansas State
The Mini Vet Express is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 202 S. M C Allen Parkway #108 on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. The clinic offers low-cost full comprehensive exams and annual wellness checkups.
New veterinary clinic provides more affordable pet care services
Texas State sophomore running back Greg Burrell (9) pumped up prior to kickoff against Eastern Michigan, Aug. 30, 2025, at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State looking to bounce back against Marshall
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the Texas Tech game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Woodard named to D1 Softball Quarter Century Team
Donate to The University Star