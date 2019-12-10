Six suspects arrested in overnight homicide

The City of San Marcos reported in a press release that the San Marcos Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred last night in the parking lot of the Cedars Apartments, 1101 Leah Ave.

According to the city press release, on Monday, Dec. 9 at approximately 11:34 p.m., SMPD officers were dispatched to a discharged firearm call at the Cedars.

Upon arrival, officers located a Ford truck that had wrecked into multiple cars at the back of the complex. Officers located one unresponsive male inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was identified as Kevin Yankovoy, 18, of Wimberley, TX. Yankovoy was transported to Central Texas Medical Center and later pronounced deceased. The release states that the next of kin has been notified of his death.

According to the press release, two other passengers in the truck were also present at the scene. Juan Ramires, 21, of Wimberley had been shot in the arm and was treated at CTMC and released. Garrett Varner, 18, of Wimberley, was uninjured and released.

“Initial reports said there were possibly six individuals in a green 2001 Infiniti SUV during the incident, including three who ran from the scene on foot prior to officers’ arrival,” the press release states. “Officers located three juvenile males in a field near the Cedars Apartments and detained them as part of the shooting investigation. They were identified through video from a theft earlier in the evening and were transported to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center. The three juveniles have been magistrated and are charged with Capital Murder.”

According to the city press release, at approximately 2:03 a.m., Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, a burglary was reported at Raceway, 1103 Highway 80. The offenders were reported to be driving a green 2001 Infinity SUV and a license plate number was obtained.

“At approximately 4:47 a.m., SMPD was dispatched to another discharged firearm incident in the area of Wonder World Park, 1000 Prospect St. Upon arrival at the park, the first responding officer noticed a green 2001 Infinity SUV with a license plate number matching the earlier reports. The officer held the vehicle at gunpoint until additional officers arrived on scene to assist with the high-risk stop.”

Upon investigation, multiple guns were located inside the vehicle. Three subjects in the vehicle were identified as John Coronado, 19, of San Marcos, Angelo Quihuiz, 18, of Kyle, and a 15-year-old juvenile male. Coronado and Quihuiz were taken to SMPD for further questioning and were eventually transported to the Hays County Jail. The juvenile male was transported to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center. Detectives have obtained and served warrants for Capital Murder charges for the three offenders.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, SMPD will not be taking media inquiries at this time. This is the seventh homicide in San Marcos in 2019.

