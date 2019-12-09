San Marcos Hall residents return to dorm after flooding

San Marcos Hall residents have returned to their dorm after being evacuated when a sprinkler head discharged on the third floor, setting off the fire alarm system.

Dorm residents evacuated the hall shortly after 9 p.m. Dec. 7 and were given the all-clear to reenter around 3 a.m. Dec. 8.

“Smoke in the dorm”, your roommate said. “No one will even notice”, your roommate said #TXST23 pic.twitter.com/zhrW5EwYQU — Barstool Texas State (@BarstoolTXST) December 8, 2019

According to Media Relations Manager Jayme Blaschke, approximately 100-130 beds were affected by the flooding.

“Many of the students were not there (during the flooding),” Blaschke said. “For students that were not present at 3 a.m., when the custodial staff departed, (staff) left notices on their individual doors.”

According to Blaschke, standard remediation protocols are in place and being used to mitigate the effects of the flooding, including the use of weep holes to remove trapped water in the walls, high powered fan usage and dehumidifiers. He estimated that this process will take one week to conclude.

An investigation by facilities, under the Division of Finance and Support Services, is underway to determine the cause of the discharge and subsequent flooding.

Email correspondence sent to San Marcos Hall residents encourages affected students to contact their parents concerning renters insurance, given that Texas State is not liable for any water damage that might have occurred.

“You may be coming home to find personal items that are water damaged,” stated the email sent to San Marcos Hall residents. “Please note that while we will do everything we can to assist you in cleaning up your space, we are not insured for your personal belongings…you are encouraged to check with your parents about their homeowners insurance or check with your renters insurance to see if you are covered for your loss.”

Affected residents are advised to create an itemized list of their damaged belongings, coupled with pictures and will be provided verification from the university of these events for insurance purposes.

Questions concerning the incident and next steps can be answered by calling 512-245-4663 per the Department of Housing and Residential Life.

