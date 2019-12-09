Suspect with gun on Round Rock campus identified

The+Texas+State+Round+Rock+campus+was+locked+down+due+to+a+person+with+a+gun+at+the+ACC+Round+Rock+campus.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Suspect with gun on Round Rock campus identified

The Texas State Round Rock campus was locked down due to a person with a gun at the ACC Round Rock campus.

The Texas State Round Rock campus was locked down due to a person with a gun at the ACC Round Rock campus.

Photo courtesy of Stephanie Schulz

The Texas State Round Rock campus was locked down due to a person with a gun at the ACC Round Rock campus.

Photo courtesy of Stephanie Schulz

Photo courtesy of Stephanie Schulz

The Texas State Round Rock campus was locked down due to a person with a gun at the ACC Round Rock campus.

Sonia Garcia, Managing Editor
December 9, 2019

Round Rock— Person with a gun at the Austin Community College campus in Round Rock—adjacent from the Texas State Round Rock campus— was identified by police. The University Police sent out an alert there is no further threat to campus.

 

UPD sent out a first alert at 1 p.m. today stating a black male in camo had a gun in his backpack. The ACC and Texas State campus were locked down.

At 1:13 p.m., UPD sent out a second alert that the scene was clear.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 75 times, 76 visits today