Suspect with gun on Round Rock campus identified

The Texas State Round Rock campus was locked down due to a person with a gun at the ACC Round Rock campus.

The Texas State Round Rock campus was locked down due to a person with a gun at the ACC Round Rock campus.

The Texas State Round Rock campus was locked down due to a person with a gun at the ACC Round Rock campus.

Round Rock— Person with a gun at the Austin Community College campus in Round Rock—adjacent from the Texas State Round Rock campus— was identified by police. The University Police sent out an alert there is no further threat to campus.

Round Rock campus: A Person with a Gun at ACC campus next to RR has been reported. The suspect is a black male in camo with a gun in backpack. ACC campus on lockdown. RR buildings are being locked. #TXST @UniversityStar — Jakob Rodriguez (@JakobRyRod) December 9, 2019

UPD sent out a first alert at 1 p.m. today stating a black male in camo had a gun in his backpack. The ACC and Texas State campus were locked down.

At 1:13 p.m., UPD sent out a second alert that the scene was clear.

Update: All clear has been given on the Round Rock campus. The original report came from the neighboring ACC campus. The RR campus was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure. @UniversityStar — Jakob Rodriguez (@JakobRyRod) December 9, 2019

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 75 times, 76 visits today