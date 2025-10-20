81° San Marcos
Takeaways from Texas State football’s third straight crushing loss

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
October 20, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State junior wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) reaches out for a pass against Nicholls State, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats won 35-3.

Texas State football’s (3-4, 0-3 SBC) final season in the Sun Belt has not gone as planned, with the Bobcats dropping their first three conference games. The latest loss coming to the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 2-1 SBC) by a score of 40-37 in double-overtime. Here are three takeaways from the Bobcats’ latest devastating loss.

Turnover issues

Redshirt freshman quarterback Brad Jackson entered the game against Marshall having turned the ball over only three times on the year. Jackson struggled to protect the football Saturday, losing a fumble in the first half and throwing an interception in the second half.

The Bobcats’ third and final turnover of the game came in the fourth quarter on a fake punt when senior punter David Nunez had the ball punched out after picking up enough to move the chains, resulting in three points for the Thundering Herd, ultimately the difference in the game.

This game marked the fourth time this season that the Bobcats have lost the turnover battle.

Passing game heroics

Jackson, despite the turnovers, threw for a career high 444 passing yards on 26 completions. Jackson’s favorite wide receivers were juniors Chris Dawn Jr. and Beau Sparks, who both had monster games, showing why they are one of the best receiving duos in the country combining for 348 of Jackson’s air yards.

Dawn Jr. nearly made a house call on the game’s first possession after breaking loose for a 67-yard gain, and finished the game with 180 receiving yards on five catches.

Sparks scored a huge 73-yard touchdown that briefly put the Bobcats up by eight points at the start of the game’s final quarter, and tallied 168 receiving yards to go along with nine catches.

Second half defensive struggles

The Bobcats’ defense held Marshall in check in the first half, allowing only 13 points. But in all-too-familiar fashion, the defense had a second-half collapse as the Thundering Herd scored 27 second-half points with 14 coming in the game’s final period to erase a 10-point Bobcat lead.

When it matters most, the Bobcats just cannot find ways to get stops and that continues to be the difference between thrill and agony.

This is the third consecutive game that the defense has given up a touchdown in the last two minutes of the game, which ultimately led to ensuring the Bobcats’ collapse and all but ending the chance of leaving the Sun Belt as conference champions.

Texas State will look to earn its first conference victory of the season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at UFCU Stadium as they prepare to tangle with the best team in the Sun Belt Conference, the James Madison Dukes. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

