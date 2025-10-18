Bobcats drop third consecutive game in thriller against Marshall

Hopes of exiting the Sun Belt with a title might’ve just been extinguished for the Texas State Bobcats (3-4, 0-3 SBC) as they lost another heartbreaker for the third consecutive week, this time against last season’s conference champion, the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 2-1 SBC) 40-37 in double overtime at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.

The Bobcats were in desperate need of a victory to stop a two-game skid and get their first conference victory. Despite another brilliant performance from freshman quarterback Brad Jackson and the offense, the Bobcats came up short once more and find themselves having lost three straight games.

Jackson completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 444 yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception along with 48 yards and a score on the ground with a lost fumble.

The game featured the two highest scoring offenses in the Sun Belt, and they did not disappoint, combining for over 1000 yards of total offense.

The Bobcats started fast with a four-play, 29 second touchdown drive on the opening possession of the game that was ignited by a 66-yard pass to wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. and capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Jackson.

Dawn Jr. led the Bobcats with 180 yards receiving, a career high for the junior.

On the Bobcats next drive, Marshall sophomore defensive linemen Braydin Ward blew by the left side of the Bobcats offensive line, blindsiding Jackson, forcing a fumble and recovering it. The Thundering Herd would capitalize on the turnover and score a touchdown three plays later to even the score.

On the ensuing drive, head coach G.J. Kinne elected to go for it on fourth-and-three instead of letting sophomore kicker Tyler Robles attempt a 45-yard field goal. The Bobcats would not convert and left the field with no points.

Early in the second quarter, junior cornerback Craig Royal Jr. intercepted a pass from Marshall junior quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in the endzone.

The Bobcats defense had struggled to force turnovers coming into this game with only one takeaway through their first six games, which ranked dead last in the nation.

A few quick strikes later would lead to a Texas State field goal to tie the game at 10-10.

After Marshall responded with a field goal of their own, the Bobcats marched the ball down the field on a five-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to senior tight end Titus Lyons to give the Bobcats a 17-13 lead going into halftime.

The Thundering Herd would start the second half with a long-sustained drive that would get them all the way to the Bobcats nine-yard line. Faced with a fourth and two, the Thundering Herd chose to go for it and ran the ball with junior running back Antwan Roberts.

The Bobcats defense stood strong and tackled Roberts for a one-yard loss and forced a turnover-on-downs.

After the Bobcat defense made a stand, Jackson and the offense drove the ball all the way to Marshall’s seven-yard line and were faced with a decision on fourth-and-two.

Coach Kinne would once again decide to go for it and would come away with zero points as Jackson was pressured and had to throw the ball up for grabs, resulting in an interception in the endzone.

Marshall would then kick a field goal to cut the deficit to 17-16 late in the third quarter.

On the first play of the fourth quarter on third-and-eight, Jackson would find his favorite target, junior wide receiver Beau Sparks, for a 76-yard touchdown to steal the momentum back and give the Bobcats a 24-16 lead.

Sparks had 168 yards receiving and the touchdown gave him his sixth on the year.

On the Bobcats next offensive drive, they were faced with a fourth-and-four at their own 26, up 24-16 with just 8:53 remaining in the game. Coach Kinne would send out the punting unit but had no intentions of playing it safe.

It was a fake.

Senior punter David Nunez would pick up five yards on the ground from the fake punt, enough for the first down, but the ball was punched out and the Thundering Herd recovered.

After the fumble on the fake punt, Marshall started off with great field position and kicked a field goal to make it a five-point game. Texas State attempted to burn as much clock as possible but had to punt it back to Marshall, who at this point had all momentum on their side.

Del-Rio Wilson connected with junior wide receiver Adrian Norton for a 21-yard touchdown and senior wide receiver Demarcus Lacey would convert the two-point conversion on a reverse to give the Thundering Herd a 27-24 lead with 1:20 remaining in the game.

Jackson connected with Sparks and senior running back Lincoln Pare and in just six plays the Bobcats were at the Thundering Herd 23-yard line when Marshall would sack Jackson all the way back to the 32-yard line with the clock running in what looked like the fatal blow.

Jackson spiked the ball to stop the clock with 6 seconds left to give Robles a chance to tie the game. As Robles attempted the kick, first-year head coach for Marshall Tony Gibson took a timeout to ice Robles, with his first attempt at the kick going wide right.

But because of the timeout, Robles got another chance and he doesn’t miss the 50-yard attempt as time expired. The Bobcats headed to overtime for the second consecutive week.

Marshall got the ball first and quickly scored a touchdown. The Bobcats would answer with a touchdown of their own on a Pare run up the middle. Pare finished 14 carries and 27 yards rushing, an overall weak game for rushing.

Texas State started the second overtime with the ball and were held to a field goal. The Thundering Herd scored a touchdown on a run up the middle that included an offsides penalty that was declined, multiple skirmishes after the final whistle, fireworks shooting off in the stadium and Marshall players celebrating while officials were trying to announce that the game was not over as the play was under review.

The touchdown was upheld, and Marshall secured a victory on their homecoming night.

The Bobcats would finish the game 0 for 3 on fourth down attempts. Coming into the game they had converted 9 of 13 (69%) on fourth down attempts, which ranked 25th in FBS.

Texas State will return home on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. and host their next game against the current top team in the Sun Belt Conference, the James Madison Dukes (6-1, 4-0 SBC) at UFCU Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.