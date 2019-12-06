Chief diversity officer to permanently sit on president’s cabinet

President Denise Trauth announced a new permanent seat for the chief diversity officer on her cabinet, effective Jan. 6, 2020.

The CDO’s role is to ensure the university meets its strategic goals around diversity and inclusion while supporting the needs of students, faculty and staff.

“As a member of the President’s Cabinet, the CDO will have an even greater platform to provide leadership, expertise, and vision for diversity and inclusion at Texas State,” Trauth wrote in a statement sent out to the university population, Dec. 6.

The position of CDO is vacant, with Stella Silva serving as interim CDO until the position is filled. In the past 11 months, the Office of Equity and Inclusion has implemented several changes and programs including the Capacity Building Action Plan, the Bias Response Protocol, an updated website for the office, an update to the 2017-2023 Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan and the launch of the Diversity and Inclusion Certificate Program.

“Dr. Silva’s leadership as Associate CDO within the Office of Equity and Inclusion over the last 11 months has been instrumental in taking the university’s diversity and inclusion initiatives to new levels,” Trauth said in her statement.

Trauth will also be expanding the duties of the CDO and the Director of Equity and Inclusion by creating the new position of assistant director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion and Title IX coordinator. Kendra Wesson has been serving as the interim assistant director as of Dec. 1, 2019, until the position is permanently filled.

