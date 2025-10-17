Q&A: City Council Place 1

The San Marcos City Council Place 1 seat is one of the positions on the city’s governing body. It represents residents in decisions on local ordinances, budgets, and city policies, alongside five other council members and the mayor. Matthew Mendoza is the current council member in Place 1 and is running for reelection against Chase Norris.

Chase Norris

Why are you running for the position?

“I love this city, and I believe San Marcos can grow in a way that protects what makes it special. Our river, our people and our sense of community. I want to make sure working families can afford to stay here, that folks have access to good, well-paying careers.”

What are your qualifications for the position?

“I serve as a Disaster Recovery and Mitigation Planner at the Texas General Land Office, where I help manage $14 billion in federal funds to rebuild housing and infrastructure. I hold two master’s degrees, one in public affairs and one in community and regional planning. I’ve spent over 13 years as a city planner, working on affordable housing, public transit and environmental protection.”

What do you believe are the main issues affecting the community of San Marcos?

“Housing, infrastructure and sustainable growth.”

How do you plan to address those issues?

“Adopting a Tenant Bill of Rights to guarantee renters the right to organize, have fair leases, safe and healthy homes. We need more diverse housing types to increase supply and lower costs. I want to use tools like land banking, community land trusts and mixed-use zoning to make affordability permanent. San Marcos is projected to grow by 50,000 people in 15 years. More than half of our current population. We must grow carefully, protecting natural resources and traditional neighborhoods while designating growth zones that include housing and good-paying jobs.”

What actions are your priority if elected to this position?

“Adopt Tenant Bill of Rights. Make San Marcos the first city in Hays County to implement a One Water Policy. Make the government more transparent by publishing draft agendas earlier and hosting regular town halls.”

How do you plan on fighting the water crisis in San Marcos and the surrounding areas?

“My plan is to build the purple-pipe network to connect large users, require new developments to reuse water on [the] side, like Austin’s Go Purple model. Use state and federal funding to expand reuse citywide. That approach protects the Edwards Aquifer, lowers bills and makes us drought resilient.”

How would you ensure the needs of all citizens are represented?

“I plan to hold bi-monthly listening sessions across San Marcos, rotating through neighborhoods so everyone has a chance to be heard. After each session, I’ll publish a ‘What We Heard/What We’ll Do’ summary so residents can track progress.”

Mathew Mendoza

Mendoza did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.