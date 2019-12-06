(Video Documentary) Flaka: The Legacy of Brihana Landrum

On Feb. 17, 2019, Brihana Landrum was a victim of a murder-suicide in San Marcos, Texas. “Flaka: The Legacy of Brihana Landrum” documents Brihana’s legacy — from her childhood, to her church, to her school.

Created by Rebecca Harrell & Jaden Edison Music courtesy of Southwest Christian Church and Izze the Producer

Photo and video courtesy of Southwest Christian Church and the Landrum family