(Video Documentary) Flaka: The Legacy of Brihana Landrum
December 6, 2019
On Feb. 17, 2019, Brihana Landrum was a victim of a murder-suicide in San Marcos, Texas. “Flaka: The Legacy of Brihana Landrum” documents Brihana’s legacy — from her childhood, to her church, to her school.
Created by Rebecca Harrell & Jaden Edison Music courtesy of Southwest Christian Church and Izze the Producer
Photo and video courtesy of Southwest Christian Church and the Landrum family
Links to previous stories by Sonia Garcia:
