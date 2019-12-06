(Video Documentary) Flaka: The Legacy of Brihana Landrum

Jaden Edison and Rebecca Harrell
December 6, 2019

 

On Feb. 17, 2019, Brihana Landrum was a victim of a murder-suicide in San Marcos, Texas. “Flaka: The Legacy of Brihana Landrum” documents Brihana’s legacy — from her childhood, to her church, to her school.

Created by Rebecca Harrell & Jaden Edison Music courtesy of Southwest Christian Church and Izze the Producer

Photo and video courtesy of Southwest Christian Church and the Landrum family

Links to previous stories by Sonia Garcia:

Brihana Landrum, a tragic loss for all

Obituary of Brihana Landrum

Endowment honors legacy of student

