City council discusses land development code changes

The San Marcos City Council met Dec. 3 to continue the ongoing discussion surrounding affordable housing issues and environmental conservation. City council voted on previously discussed ordinances, tax credits for low income housing and approved an Edwards Aquifer Conservation Plan.

The council revisited Ordinance 2019-43, an amendment that alters the requirement for three and four story multifamily residential buildings to be constructed east of I-35 and south of Posey Road. Council members voted on whether or not to take action, and the vote was evenly split three-to-three due to the absence of Place 2 Councilman Saul Gonzales. Further action will be taken in the future.

City council voted to not object to submitting an application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for low income housing tax credits. The Lantana on Bastrop Multifamily Housing Project may receive the tax credits due to the application from the neighborhood commission.

City council unanimously approved an amendment to the agreement between Texas State and the City of San Marcos in order to implement a removal of “non-native” plants from recreational areas near campus. Habitat Conservation Plan Manager Melani Howard informed the council that removal of invasive vegetation would clean the river of excess plant material and assist endangered species.

San Marcos City Council meets every first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The agenda can be accessed through the Agenda Center on the San Marcos website.

