City council discusses land development code changes
December 4, 2019
The San Marcos City Council met Dec. 3 to continue the ongoing discussion surrounding affordable housing issues and environmental conservation. City council voted on previously discussed ordinances, tax credits for low income housing and approved an Edwards Aquifer Conservation Plan.
The council revisited Ordinance 2019-43, an amendment that alters the requirement for three and four story multifamily residential buildings to be constructed east of I-35 and south of Posey Road. Council members voted on whether or not to take action, and the vote was evenly split three-to-three due to the absence of Place 2 Councilman Saul Gonzales. Further action will be taken in the future.
City council voted to not object to submitting an application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for low income housing tax credits. The Lantana on Bastrop Multifamily Housing Project may receive the tax credits due to the application from the neighborhood commission.
City council unanimously approved an amendment to the agreement between Texas State and the City of San Marcos in order to implement a removal of “non-native” plants from recreational areas near campus. Habitat Conservation Plan Manager Melani Howard informed the council that removal of invasive vegetation would clean the river of excess plant material and assist endangered species.
San Marcos City Council meets every first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The agenda can be accessed through the Agenda Center on the San Marcos website.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
You must be registered in order to comment.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.