91° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Troy defeats Texas State in heartbreaking fashion on homecoming night

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
October 12, 2025
Abel Barcenas
A Texas State football player puts pressure on Troy quarterback Tucker Kilcrease. Saturday, Oct, 11,2025.at UFCU Stadium.

Troy junior quarterback Tucker Kilcrease had the best game of his career through the air as the Troy Trojans (3-2, 2-0 SBC) spoiled Texas State’s (3-3, 0-2 SBC) homecoming Saturday night at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos by a score of 48-41.

“[Kilcrease] played a great game and he’s a good player”, Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said. “We were hitting [Kilcrease], we were right there in his face and his guys made plays, it’s a credit to him.”

Kilcrease, who had never topped 300 passing yards previously, threw for 415 yards and five touchdowns. Kilcrease’s favorite target was junior wide receiver DJ Epps, who eclipsed 100 yards for the first time all season, finishing the game with 10 catches, 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Offensively, the Bobcats found success on the ground. When the first quarter came to a close, the Bobcats had already recorded four rushing scores.

The first of the four rushing touchdowns came when Redshirt freshman QB Brad Jackson made a trip to the end zone to cap off the first drive of the game.

Senior running back Lincoln Pare scored three rushing touchdowns overall, with two of them occurring in the first quarter from seven and 62 yards out. Sophomore RB Greg Burrell exploded through the middle of the Trojans’ defense with a 59-yard house call as well in the action-packed quarter.

The Bobcats struggled mightily defensively as they have all season. The Trojans netted points on every one of their offensive possessions in the second half.

“In the second half, we couldn’t get off the field”, Kinne said. It’s frustrating because you’re so close, so many third and longs, so many fourth downs, and you gotta be able to get off the field in those situations.

The game slipped out of the Bobcats’ hands in the first and only overtime period of the night.

After Troy found the endzone on its possession, Texas State was forced to try and do the same, but the Trojan defense stood tall, stuffing back-to-back rush attempts on third and fourth-and-one, ending the Bobcats’ hopes of a homecoming victory.

After two gut-wrenching losses in a row, the Bobcats look to get back in the win column on the road against Marshall, who just blew out Old Dominion by a score of 48-24.

Kickoff versus Marshall is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct.18, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
TXST Senior Outside Hitter Maggie Walsh receiving, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 2 sets to 3.
Bobcats fall to Jaguars in second match of homecoming week series
Texas State Junior Defensive Specialist Alyssa Clark (12) celebrates after her teammate makes a point. Thursday, October,9,2025, at Strahan Arena (Bobcats win 3-2)
Bobcat Volleyball shines late for homecoming thriller against Jaguars
Texas State freshman cornerback Greg Gipson Jr. is on the field pregame before Texas State’s game against Nicholls State, Saturday, Sep. 20, 2025. Texas State won 35-3.
Bobcats set for homecoming war with Trojans
TXST on track to reach R1
TXST on track to reach R1
The banner for the Homecoming Service Project, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at the Shirley R. Harris Student Lounge at the LBJ Student Center. Donations will go to Southside Community Center at 518 S Guadalupe St., and the deadline is at noon on Oct. 8.
Homecoming service project raises awareness of homelessness
Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse meets with the Fall 2025 Senate Advisory Group to address their concerns about due process, academic freedom and faculty morale, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, at the J.C. Kellam Administration Building.
Senate Advisory Group questions Damphousse, Provost about academic freedom, due process
More in football
Texas State President Kelly Damphousse leads the walkout prior to kickoff versus Eastern Michigan Saturday. Aug. 30, 2025, at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats won 52-27.
A look inside TXST football's viral motorcycle tradition
The Texas State football team lines up against Arkansas State during the game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats can’t get it done, upset by Arkansas State in 4th quarter thriller
The Texas State offensive line, lines up at the line of scrimmage against Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats beat The Red Wolves 41-9.
Bobcats set to tangle with Red Wolves in final Sun Belt opener
Texas State running back Lincoln Pare tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown, Saturday, Sep. 20, against Nicholls State at UFCU Stadium. Texas State beat Nicholls 35-3
Texas State blows out Nicholls, wins "Battle for the Paddle"
The Texas State football team waits in the tunnel to take the field Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Breaking down how Texas State football has fared through the first three weeks of the season
Texas State's defense prepares for Arizona State to snap the ball, Saturday, Sep. 13, 2025 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, AZ.
Sun Devils scorch Bobcats in blowout victory
More in Sports
Texas State golfer Yvonne Chamness at the Sam Golden Classic.
Chamness finishes runner-up at Ron Moore Intercollegiate
Texas State forward Constance Agyemang (17) attempting to dribble pass a Louisiana-Lafayette defender, Oct. 5, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Texas State and Louisiana tied 1-1.
Texas State Soccer strikes late to draw match against Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 3-0 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Bobcats win four set battle with the Trojans
Texas State soccer players Annabelle Fisher (Left, 28), Constance Agyemang (Center, 17) and Sydney Bassa (Right, 24) celebrate a goal versus Stephen F. Austin, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State keeps up hot stretch against Arkansas State
Texas State volleyball team lines up for player announcements before the game, Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Arizona State won 3-2 sets.
Sun Belt outlook: conference titles there for the taking
Texas State men's golf at the Sandestin Collegiate Classic.
Ben Loveard leads the Bobcats at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational
Donate to The University Star