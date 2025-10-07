Chamness finishes runner-up at Ron Moore Intercollegiate

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State golfer Yvonne Chamness at the Sam Golden Classic.

Yvonne Chamness finished tied for runner-up at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate Oct. 3-5 in Denver, Colorado.

This marks the second runner-up finish for Chamness this fall season. Chamness placed tied for runner-up at the Texas State Bobcats’ first tournament of the season, the Sam Golden Invitational, Sept. 8-9.

At the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, Chamness opened the tournament with a low round of 5-under 67. Chamness carded 9-under 207 (67-72-68) for the event.

Also finishing in the top 10, Fia Lindblom placed tied for ninth. Lindblom carded her lowest round of the tournament in the final day of action, firing 5-under 67. Over the three days, Lindblom shot 2-under 214 (70-77-67).

Mana Hersperger opened her collegiate debut carding one under par, 71. Hersperger fired 4-over 220 (71-72-77) to finish tied for 26.

In the second round of 18 holes, Briana LeMaire carded 2-under 70. LeMaire finished tied for 35 after shooting 6-over 222 (80-70-72).

Ella Salama rounded off Bobcat scoring, finishing tied for 45. Salama carded 8-over 224 (75-72-77).

As a team, the Bobcats finished tied for second with the University of Colorado. The Bobcats carded 11-under 853 (283-286-284). Colorado fired 11-under 863 (276-293-284).

With a 13-stroke lead, Vanderbilt took first place, shooting 24-under 840 (271-287-282).

Next, the Bobcats will host the Jim West Challenge at home on Sunday, Oct. 19-20. This marks the final tournament for the maroon and gold this fall season.