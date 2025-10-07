Master's Fair
Chamness finishes runner-up at Ron Moore Intercollegiate

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
October 7, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State golfer Yvonne Chamness at the Sam Golden Classic.

Yvonne Chamness finished tied for runner-up at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate Oct. 3-5 in Denver, Colorado.

This marks the second runner-up finish for Chamness this fall season. Chamness placed tied for runner-up at the Texas State Bobcats’ first tournament of the season, the Sam Golden Invitational, Sept. 8-9.

At the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, Chamness opened the tournament with a low round of 5-under 67. Chamness carded 9-under 207 (67-72-68) for the event.

Also finishing in the top 10, Fia Lindblom placed tied for ninth. Lindblom carded her lowest round of the tournament in the final day of action, firing 5-under 67. Over the three days, Lindblom shot 2-under 214 (70-77-67).

Mana Hersperger opened her collegiate debut carding one under par, 71. Hersperger fired 4-over 220 (71-72-77) to finish tied for 26.

In the second round of 18 holes, Briana LeMaire carded 2-under 70. LeMaire finished tied for 35 after shooting 6-over 222 (80-70-72).

Ella Salama rounded off Bobcat scoring, finishing tied for 45. Salama carded 8-over 224 (75-72-77).

As a team, the Bobcats finished tied for second with the University of Colorado. The Bobcats carded 11-under 853 (283-286-284). Colorado fired 11-under 863 (276-293-284).

With a 13-stroke lead, Vanderbilt took first place, shooting 24-under 840 (271-287-282).

Next, the Bobcats will host the Jim West Challenge at home on Sunday, Oct. 19-20. This marks the final tournament for the maroon and gold this fall season.

