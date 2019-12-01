Basketball ups win streak to finish Southwestern Showdown
December 1, 2019
Texas State men’s basketball finished the Southwestern Showdown undefeated and moved to a four-game win streak with a 69-55 victory over Hartford on Saturday at Strahan Arena.
The win puts the Bobcats at 6-2 on the season.
Senior guard Nijal Pearson led the team with 15 points, followed by sophomore guard Alonzo Sule with 14 points to match his 14 rebounds. Sophomore guard Mason Harrell rounded out the top scorers for the Bobcats with 12 points.
Texas State shot 45.5% from the field and held Hartford to 33.3%. The Bobcats has the edge against the Hawks in points in the paint (26-14), bench points (32-19), and points off turnovers (18-7).
Texas State will play its final nonconference game on the road vs. Houston at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Fertitta Center.
