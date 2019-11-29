Women’s basketball splits the week over Thanksgiving break

Sophomore forward Da-Nasia Hood goes in for a layup at Oral Roberts. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Texas State women’s basketball gave up some of their break to split the week, falling short of an upset against Big 12 opponent Kansas on Sunday before toppling New Orleans 51-49 on Wednesday night.

In a game that came down to the wire, the team defeated the New Orleans Privateers 51-49 on Wednesday night.

After a slow start with both teams shooting a combined 12 for 52, the Bobcat defense came in heavy in the third period. Texas State limited the Privateers to a 2-11 shooting, which contributed to a 17-7 run and a 35-28 lead going into the final period.

The Privateers nearly staged a comeback, but the ‘Cats pulled through in the final 9 seconds of play to take the win.

Sophomore guard Kennedy Brooke led the way for the starters with a team-high of 12 points alongside three boards and four assists. Senior guard Brooke Holle followed suit with nine points and paced the team with seven boards and four steals.

The Bobcats also had a major contribution coming from the bench with 23 points on 9-18 shooting and eight points apiece from junior forward Lillie Moore and senior guard

Bailey Holle.

Despite only being down by three at the half, the Bobcats fell to undefeated Kansas (5-0) 68-48 at the historic Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon.

KU led 25-17 at the end of the first quarter before Texas State cut the lead to 33-30 at the half. The Bobcats fell behind in the second half, however, and were held to only 18 points in the second half to lose 68-48.

Sophomore guard Kennedy Taylor led the way for Texas State with 14 points while senior guard Brooke Holle grabbed eight rebounds to lead the team. Texas State shot 31% from the field (19-for-61) while Kansas shot 43% (26-for-40).

The 3-2 Texas State Lady Bobcats will be returning to action against the 4-2 Texas A&M -Corpus Christi Islanders in Strahan Arena at 2 p.m on Saturday.

