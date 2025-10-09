Homecoming service project raises awareness of homelessness

For the Texas State Homecoming service project, Student Involvement and Engagement is organizing a donation drive to help San Marcos residents served by Southside Community Center, a local non-profit organization that helps individuals and families meet essential needs.

The donation drive is part of World Homeless Day, an international day observed annually on Oct. 10, with the primary goal of encouraging communities to get involved in raising awareness on people experiencing homelessness.

Jason Garcia, coordinator for Community Service and Volunteer Programs, said the inspiration for this year’s Homecoming service project came from Texas State’s partnership with Southside Community Center and Student Involvement.

“[What] we noticed was [that] Southside Community Center has always been a constant and great partner for us throughout my time here at Texas State,” Garcia said. “We thought it was the perfect opportunity and timing to go ahead and have this partnership happen, and that led to our donation drive with Southside.”

Southside has been a volunteer site for student organizations or individuals looking for hours. Last fall, Student Involvement launched Service Saturdays, a list of several projects available per semester where students can give back to the community.

Leadership and Service wanted this year’s drive to be dedicated to uplifting the local community and raising awareness about homelessness through continuous community efforts.

“[The drive] is a perfect opportunity to raise that awareness, not only for students but also in the larger community in general,” Garcia said. “I don’t want this [drive] to be a one-time thing, and then we forget Southside exists hereon after. I want students to invest their time at Southside and the larger community in general.”

Students are encouraged to donate new or gently used items such as coats and jackets, toiletries and backpacks. Donation drop-offs started on Oct. 6 and will end at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the Shirley R. Harris Student Lounge in Suite 204 of the LBJ Student Center. Students can also financially support Southside Community Center by donating money directly to its initiatives.

Jessica Cain, director of neighborhood engagement at Southside, has worked closely with Garcia and Student Involvement, specifically during Homecoming week for this year’s service project.

“Back in August or early September, we started talking about what [the donation drive] might look like and what we would need,” Cain said. “It so happens that Homecoming this year lines up with World Homeless Day, which is on Oct. 10, so we focus the drive on the things we’re going to need for World Homeless Day that are also helpful items to have going forward throughout the year.”

In addition to this drive, Southside remains committed to addressing the issues and raising awareness about homelessness in general.

“We are, at Southside, the main organization in San Marcos, and even in the wider Hays County, working on certain pieces of addressing homelessness,” Cain said. “We just need some more support, and this [drive] is a great support for us.”

Cain said small acts like volunteering and supporting neighbors in the community have a big impact in their lives.

“Sometimes, it’s easy to not know the impact you have, but Texas State has a huge impact on the community and a really positive impact for our neighbors here at Southside,” Cain said.