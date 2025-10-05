Texas State Soccer strikes late to draw match against Ragin’ Cajuns

Ayden Oredson Texas State forward Constance Agyemang (17) attempting to dribble pass a Louisiana-Lafayette defender, Oct. 5, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Texas State and Louisiana tied 1-1.

Sophomore forward Helen Alormenu contributed her fifth goal of the season as Texas State soccer (7-2-4, 4-0-2 SBC) clawed back Sunday afternoon to force a 1-1 tie against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-4-4, 2-1-3 SBC) at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

With this tie, the Bobcats set a new program record as they have now been unbeaten at home against conference opponents for 14 straight games.

Both teams saw plenty of opportunities to score a goal, with Louisiana striking first at the 13-minute mark as sophomore forward Carson Glenn snuck one in towards the left post to put the Cajuns on top 1-0.

What followed was the Bobcats getting more aggressive, especially after halftime. Both teams played with an intense offense that saw double-digit shots from each, 16 from Louisiana and 13 from Texas State.

The Bobcats were able to finally even the score in the 75th minute after Alormenu headed a pass from junior midfielder Victoria Meza and got it just past Cajun junior goalkeeper Natalie Mayes to ultimately even the score. Louisiana got one more shot off late before the clock struck zero.

As the second half of Sun Belt Conference play goes underway, the Bobcats find themselves leading the conference overall with 14 points as one of three teams that have yet to lose a conference game.

With four more regular-season games on deck, Texas State seeks to remain undefeated in conference play as it will travel to Conway, South Carolina, on Sunday, Oct. 12, to tangle with Coastal Carolina, who have yet to win a game against a Sun Belt opponent this season.

Kickoff against the Chanticleers is set for 6 p.m. at the CCU Soccer Complex and will be available to stream on ESPN+.