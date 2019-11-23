Texas State sweeps to advance to conference championships
November 23, 2019
After a week off, Texas State volleyball returned to action for the Sun Belt Championship Tournament, quickly sweeping Troy in the semifinals (25-14, 25-14, 25-18) to advance to the championship match.
Texas State improved to 23-8 on the season.
After fast work in the first two sets, the ‘Cats dropped the lead in the middle of the third before capitalizing on tough defense on the front line to take the set 25-18. Junior middle blocker Tyeranee Scott kept the ball on the Trojans’ side, recording a career-high 10 blocks, while sophomore setter Emily DeWalt came in just behind with nine to give the Bobcats a season-high 15 blocks. DeWalt also recorded 31 assists. Senior outside hitter Cheyenne Huskey led the offensive front with 13 kills, and the ‘Cats recorded a .382 hitting percentage to Troy’s .011.
The Bobcats seek their second straight title and third consecutive appearance in the finals at 1 p.m. tomorrow at Strahan Arena. They’ll meet the second-seeded Coastal Carolina Chanticleers for a rematch of sorts: the ‘Cats last fell to the Chanticleers in the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Championship. The Bobcats have the advantage in the match and last saw Coastal Carolina in a 3-1 victory on Oct. 25.
Stay updated on everything Texas State volleyball by following the team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
