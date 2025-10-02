93° San Marcos
Bobcats set to tangle with Red Wolves in final Sun Belt opener

Ayden Oredson, Assistant Sports Editor
October 2, 2025
Star File Photo
The Texas State offensive line, lines up at the line of scrimmage against Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats beat The Red Wolves 41-9.

Texas State football (3-1, 0-0 SBC) will begin its Sun Belt Conference slate for the last time as they prepare to tangle with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4, 0-1 SBC) on Oct. 4th at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark.

The Bobcats, returning from a bye week, are previously coming off a 35-3 home victory against FCS opponent Nicholls State on Sept. 20 as head coach G.J. Kinne emphasized the importance of health after integral players, such as senior offensive linemen Tellek Lockette and junior wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr., among others, were absent from the game as they focus on recovering from injuries.

“We needed this game after Arizona State to get back in rhythm,” head coach G.J. Kinne said following the victory against Nicholls State. “Get healthy and ready for the next game.”

Texas State’s offense will continue to rely on its potent rushing attack from a combination of freshman quarterback Brad Jackson and running backs Lincoln Pare, Jaylen Jenkins and Greg Burrell. The Bobcats are statistically one of the best rushing teams, averaging 221.5 yards per game, good for No.19 across the entire NCAA, along with 13 touchdowns on the ground.

The offense, while statistically balanced, leans toward rushing and does have the potential to improve the passing game.

Air-wise, Jackson continues to ramp up his passing as he averages 216 passing yards per game and has amassed six scores, five of them to arguably his most reliable target at the moment, junior wide receiver Beau Sparks.

Statistically, Sparks is the standout receiver, leading the way with 28 receptions and 370 yards.

Defensively, the Bobcats have a lot to work on. While the defense gives up just 25 points per game on average, they had yet to force any turnovers at all this season until junior cornerback Khamari Terrell’s interception against Nicholls State back on Sept. 20, and they rarely get to the quarterback, totaling just seven sacks across four games.

Texas State has dealt with minimal issues while handling the air and ground game, giving up 188 passing yards and 190 rushing yards a game.

“[The interception] felt great, defense hasn’t been playing up to the standard this season,” defensive end Kalil Alexander said during a postgame conference after the win against Nicholls State. “We just have to keep building on top of that to get where we want to be.”

While these are issues Texas State seeks to correct leading up to this week’s matchup, Arkansas State looks to be a team that continues to tumble down.

The Red Wolves, who previously lost in a 41-9 blowout to the Bobcats last season in San Marcos, are currently experiencing a three-game slide stretching back to Sept. 6.

Arkansas State is once again led by junior quarterback Jaylen Raynor, whom Texas State previously played against last season.

The Red Wolves’ offense is a lethal threat in the air as Raynor has the second-most passing yards in the Sun Belt with 1,210 across five games, contributing five passing scores that have been evenly distributed across his wide receiver corps. He is a bit turnover-prone, however, having thrown four interceptions.

While the overall offense has shown promising signs, Arkansas State’s defense is among the worst in the entire country across the first five games of the season.

The Red Wolves’ defense lets up a total average of 467 yards per game, good for ninth-worst in the nation, and has given up 2,335 total yards overall. Arkansas State has trouble containing both sides of the offense, having given up over 1,000 yards each to passing and rushing. 

They also have a difficult time preventing teams from scoring, giving up 32 points per game as well. Unlike Texas State, however, they have no problem with forcing turnovers with eight overall, tacking on an even four interceptions and four fumbles recovered.

The Bobcats are set to kick off their final Sun Belt Conference slate in Jonesboro, Ark., at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. The game will be available to watch on ESPNU.

