(Podcast) ‘Cats Got Our Tongues: The Comeback

Claire Partain, Colton McWilliams, and Cade Andrews
November 22, 2019

Sports Editor Claire Partain breaks down Texas State football and basketball with award-winning journalist Colton McWilliams and Cade Andrews.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.

