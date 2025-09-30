Beauty and the bedazzler: designer reflects on Selena’s legacy

“The Selena Effect,” an exhibit celebrating the enduring allure and inspiration of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, opened on August 8 at the The Wittliff Collections. The exhibit seeks to capture the effect of her mythic appeal.

To welcome the collection of photographs, art and fashion memorabilia, The Wittliff invited Martin Gomez, Selena’s fashion designer and close confidant, for a special conversation on Sept. 25. He sat with Hector Saldaña, The Wittliff’s music curator, with an image of his late friend projected above them.

Gomez first met Selena in June 1993 at the Sunrise Mall. He had recently moved to Corpus Christi, when he saw her at a café. At the time, Gomez was on track to become an executive designer at Dillard’s. He approached her because her beauty and style “took [his] breath away.”

“I was infatuated with fashion, and I had not ever seen someone like her in Corpus Christi,” Gomez said. “I remember gasping, looking directly at my friend and colleague, Roseanne, and saying, ‘Wow, who’s that?’”

Gomez and Selena instantly connected from their shared passion for design. She implored him to design for her. He was committed to his executive career path at Dillard’s yet wanted to help her achieve her dreams. She pursued the talent and spark she saw in him, and after four months, her tenacity convinced him. Together, they launched her eponymous boutiques in 1994, opening “Selena Etc.” in San Antonio and Corpus Christi.

Gomez said Selena was highly creative and ambitious, which was why he took the risk to work with her. They would collaborate on each other’s visions, and he would often get calls from her when she had an idea.

“When I look back … it’s crazy [Selena] had such a clear point of view on what she wanted her requirements to be,” Gomez said. “I had the power to illustrate what was in her brain. I would show her, and then she’d be like, ‘Oh yeah, but let’s do this.’ And then I would easily fix it, and create another one.”

Selena and Gomez were close friends in her final years. She made sure he was noticed by ensuring every label on his designs read “Martin Gomez exclusively for Selena.” He’s credited with designing many of Selena’s most recognizable looks, including her 1994 white Grammys dress and the purple jumpsuit worn at the 1995 Houston Astrodome concert.

On display at The Wittliff is Gomez’s original sketch of the periwinkle jumpsuit and quilted bolero jacket ensemble she was laid to rest in. Until the day of her funeral, Gomez wasn’t aware their design sketch from the early days of their friendship had been finished by the Selena Etc. boutique seamstresses. Finding out she would rest with a piece of him forever, something he had a fond memory of, was a profound feeling for him.

“You still can’t imagine this could possibly happen,” Gomez said. “I remember thinking, ‘You got your way,’ because I wanted it to be black, and she did it in periwinkle.”

At “The Selena Effect,” Selena’s memory touches the lives of those close to her and her millions of fans. The turnout for the event was one of the largest The Wittliff had seen, Saldaña said. Reservations quickly flew in after the event’s announcement, and it was moved from The Wittliff to the Alkek Teaching Theater.

Saldaña’s curation of “The Selena Effect” is inspired by the continuing attraction people feel for her. In 2022, he displayed photographs of her at The Wittliff and noticed how she drew in people too young to have lived through her tragedy.

“I had a feeling they’re seeing something that’s either a little bit of themselves in her, or they’re seeing her as a jump-off point for inspiration,” Saldaña said. “Whatever it is, it’s happening in the present tense … It’s hard to verbalize exactly what that is, but it is real, and it doesn’t happen with a lot of artists.”

Those in attendance personified Saldaña’s observation, varying in ages, statuses and cultures. They found a characteristic in Selena that spoke to them the way she spoke to Gomez and Saldaña.

One of them was Cynthia Maldonado, integrated studies senior, who credits her love for Selena to her mom. When Maldonado learned of the language challenge Selena faced to fit in with her Tejano community, she connected with that first, and then later with the art culture Selena created.

“She represents Mexican American women who don’t understand or speak Spanish as well as everyone else,” Maldonado said. “I hope to conquer it one day like her, and she’s also just an amazing singer, fashionista and an amazing person … Her mirror dress, that’s one of my favorite dresses. I redesigned it for my 23rd birthday. I call it my ‘Selena year.’”

“The Selena Effect” will be on view through Dec. 6, 2026, on the seventh floor of the Alkek Library. The Wittliff Collections is free to enter and is open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. on weekends.