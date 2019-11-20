One deceased in small passenger aircraft crash

One deceased victim has been located after a small passenger aircraft crash occurred early Nov. 20.

San Marcos Fire and Police in conjunction with Hays County and the Federal Aviation Administration responded to a small passenger aircraft crash that occurred early Nov. 20.

The aircraft took off from San Marcos Regional Airport, 1807 Airport Dr., at 5:54 a.m. and lost contact with air traffic control at 5:55 a.m. The aircraft was located on the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center property at approximately 8:03 a.m.

Details about the aircraft and victim will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

The University Star will continue to update this story as details become available.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 95 times, 95 visits today