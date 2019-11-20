One deceased in small passenger aircraft crash
November 20, 2019
One deceased victim has been located after a small passenger aircraft crash occurred early Nov. 20.
San Marcos Fire and Police in conjunction with Hays County and the Federal Aviation Administration responded to a small passenger aircraft crash that occurred early Nov. 20.
The aircraft took off from San Marcos Regional Airport, 1807 Airport Dr., at 5:54 a.m. and lost contact with air traffic control at 5:55 a.m. The aircraft was located on the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center property at approximately 8:03 a.m.
Details about the aircraft and victim will not be released until next of kin has been notified.
The University Star will continue to update this story as details become available.
