Bobcats fall to Ragin’ Cajuns in Sun Belt opener

Texas State volleyball fell at the hands of Louisiana in four sets in Friday night’s Sun Belt opener at Strahan Arena. With the win, Louisiana improves to 9-2, while the Bobcats fall to two matches below .500 with a 5-7 record.

Louisiana managed to outkill Texas State in set one, tallying 17 to the Bobcats’ 13. Junior outside hitter Brooke Bentke led Texas State with four kills in the first set, a number that was good enough for the second most of any player on the court in the night’s opening frame. Despite Texas State swinging .333, Louisiana narrowly won the tightly contested first set, 25-22.

The second set began in favor of the Ragin’ Cajuns, as the two sides headed into a timeout with Louisiana holding a four point advantage on the scoreboard. From the timeout on, Texas State fought back and kept itself in the set, leading to a tied score at 24-24 at the tail end of the set. From the tie score, redshirt junior Nina Moorer tallied a kill and a block assist alongside senior Bailey Hanner to give Texas State the two points they needed to win set two, 26-24.

Just as the second set, Louisiana jumped out to an early lead, but Texas State battled back to tie the set at 13-13. Despite battling back to tie the set, Louisiana regained control of the set and rode it all the way to a 25-20 set three victory, the largest margin of victory throughout the night.

The fourth and final set of the night was sloppy on both sides. Both Louisiana and Texas State hit under .100. Louisiana put down five more kills than the Bobcats, but errors by the Cajuns allowed Texas State to stay in the set. Ultimately, Louisiana overcame its sloppy play to take the fourth set 26-24 and claim the match victory.

Texas State will look to split the series with Louisiana when the two sides meet for their second match on Saturday.





