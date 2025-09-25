Categories:

Unions, elected officials hold rally calling for reinstatement of fired history professor

Ryan Claycamp and Arabella DiChristina
September 25, 2025
Terminated associate history professor Thomas Alter (Center) raises his fist at a rally calling for his reinstatement on Thursday Sept. 25, 2025, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Ryan Claycamp
Members of several unions and the Texas State community, along with elected officials, held a rally at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, where they called for the reinstatement of former associate history professor Thomas Alter on Sept. 25.

Alter was fired on Wednesday, Sept. 10, after videos of him speaking at an online socialism convention were published online. Texas State President Kelly Damphousse accused Alter of “conduct that advocates for inciting violence.” Texas State University has declined to provide an official policy that Alter violated.

“We’re here for Alter and all the educators that have been attacked and that are under attack at this moment in time. We fight for our union members all across the state, and we’re going to continue to do that,” Leonard Aguilar, secretary-treasurer of Texas AFL-CIO, a union, said. “But being clear about this, Greg Abbott is abusing the office.”

The rally was organized by the Texas State Employees Union (TSEU), of which Alter is a member. TSEU is also running a petition calling for Alter’s reinstatement. 

Speakers at the rally called out what they see as attacks on the First Amendment, academic freedom and the violation of employment laws. The speakers also encouraged attendees to join a union.

Ilesa Daniels-Ross, president of TSEU (center) speaks to crowd at rally for terminated professor Thomas Alter on Thursday Sept. 25, 2025, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse.

“Damphousse didn’t just … fire a professor he disagreed with. He lit a signal flare that any public worker can be silenced if the internet mob demands it,” Ilesa Daniels-Ross, president of TSEU, said. “Union power is how we turn outrage into action.”

Allen Dominguez, philosophy senior and a member of TXST YDSA, spoke at the event. He previously received three criminal trespass warnings and a temporary suspension from Texas State for his actions while protesting Alter’s termination. Dominguez said he does not regret any of his actions.

Dominguez criticized Alter’s firing, saying it was not a coincidence that Alter was fired for allegedly inciting political violence on the same day Charlie Kirk was killed.

“[Damphousse] does the Trump strategy of being a fascist [expletive] and pretending like you own the place, curbing the law, and on the same day as the Kirk assassination, he’s conflating that [expletive] on purpose,” Dominguez said. “It feels like this guy is trying to turn this university into a prison.”

City Council Member Amanda Rodriguez spoke at the event stating that “violence” can take form in policy, silence and “unjust termination.”

Attendees, at the rally for terminated history professor Thomas Alter, hold signs in support of Alter and unions on Thursday Sept. 25, 2025, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse.

“This violence has led numerous students, faculty and staff of the university to reach out to me, to reach out to my colleagues, to share their fear. They’re being asked to tell on one another. What kind of society are we living in?” Rodriguez said. 

During the event, Rodriguez said she supports Alter’s reinstatement. 

“If this institution truly cared about safety, it would not terminate faculty without explanation. It would not stoke fear. It would not punish critical thinking, and it would allow faculty, the agency, to not live their lives without feeling like state property,” Rodriguez said. “To stand with Tom is to stand against a system that is growing more afraid of its own people by the day. And we will not back down.”

Rodriguez said the university’s recent behavior, such as firing Alter, is concerning since it is the largest job provider in San Marcos. She also dismissed the university’s claims that their behavior doesn’t impact the city.

“[The university] tries to throw the fictitious jurisdictional lines, ‘Hey, that’s our business. Stay in your own lane’ but … you can’t be the largest employer, and you can’t have people who live here, who rely on our services, who go send their kids to schools in our district, and [the city is] just not supposed to care,” Rodriguez said.

Leonard Aguilar, secretary-treasurer of Texas AFL-CIO speaks at the rally for terminated history professor Thomas Alter on Thursday Sept. 25, 2025 at the Hays County Historic Courthouse.

According to a survey by the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), Texas has become a less desirable state for people seeking faculty positions at universities. 

“This is wrong for the staffers it affects and the faculty it affects, but we literally have 50% of Texas faculty are looking or have looked for jobs in another state in the last couple of years,” State Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) said. 

Alter briefly spoke at the rally. He thanked the attendees for their support and echoed the sentiment of the other speakers on the importance of joining a union.

“You are fighting for me. I am fighting for you. We are all fighting for each other,” Alter said. “This is how we fight. This is how history changes.”

Ahnajah Wimbley, psychology junior, said she is rethinking her attendance at Texas State. 

“I came here to Texas State thinking that it was going to be extremely diverse, but coming to the realization that, you know, our president and other officials and authorities aren’t really caring about what we have to say,” Wimbley said

Sameeha Rizvi, civic engagement organizer for Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Texas–Austin Chapter, addressed the crowd that politicians and elected officials often use “far more dangerous language” than Alter used. 

Universities are meant to be spaces where ideas are debated, challenged and refined, not where speech is punished. The moment we start firing professors for expressing political views, we put every student and faculty member on notice that their academic freedom is conditional, fragile, and subject to the whims of those in power,” Rizvi said.

