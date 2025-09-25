Unions, elected officials hold rally calling for reinstatement of fired history professor

Members of several unions and the Texas State community, along with elected officials, held a rally at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, where they called for the reinstatement of former associate history professor Thomas Alter on Sept. 25.

Alter was fired on Wednesday, Sept. 10, after videos of him speaking at an online socialism convention were published online. Texas State President Kelly Damphousse accused Alter of “conduct that advocates for inciting violence.” Texas State University has declined to provide an official policy that Alter violated.

“We’re here for Alter and all the educators that have been attacked and that are under attack at this moment in time. We fight for our union members all across the state, and we’re going to continue to do that,” Leonard Aguilar, secretary-treasurer of Texas AFL-CIO, a union, said. “But being clear about this, Greg Abbott is abusing the office.”

The rally was organized by the Texas State Employees Union (TSEU), of which Alter is a member. TSEU is also running a petition calling for Alter’s reinstatement.

Speakers at the rally called out what they see as attacks on the First Amendment, academic freedom and the violation of employment laws. The speakers also encouraged attendees to join a union.