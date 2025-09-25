Collaboration leads to growth of Bobcat Boxing

Collaborations and team-bonding continue to be the key to the immense growth and success Bobcat Boxing is seeing since it re-launched this past spring.

Bobcat Boxing originally started as the “Fight Club” and then the “Taekwondo Club” in fall 2024. The club re-launched as “Bobcat Boxing” in spring 2025 after seeing the strong interest in boxing. Since the relaunch, Bobcat Boxing has grown to have around 150 members, from its original 50.

Over the summer, Bobcat Boxing organized a trip to Puerto Rico after seeing the exponential growth of the club. Jared Olivares, vice president of marketing and events for Bobcat Boxing, said the trip was meant to provide an outlet for the club to bond with one another and get stronger through training.

“We wanted to do something where we could go out and make it not only like a bonding thing, but just get some training as well,” Olivares said.

Olivares reached out to gyms across Puerto Rico to find one that would partner with the club and provide training. After many phone calls, Olivares landed on Black Dog Boxing in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Members received training throughout the four-day trip, learning and developing new styles of boxing.

Boxing styles are different in Puerto Rico compared to the mainland U.S., according to Olivares. In Puerto Rico, footwork is more fluid, and their movements are loose.

“That also helped members who were kind of confused about their fighting style,” Olivares said. “They saw that there was another option, which was already very established in Puerto Rico, where they could refine and find styles by staying very loose and effective.”

Since coming back from the trip, the club has participated in collaborations with other groups around campus, such as Charge and Diamond Sweethearts.

With these collaborations, Bobcat Boxing provides self-defense or basics in boxing classes for these organizations to introduce boxing to a wider audience. In exchange, the club participates in crafts, yoga and other activities the organizations are involved in.

“[We] had planned to go out there and kind of break that comfort zone for a lot of students that were not introduced to boxing yet, demographics that might not necessarily be into combat sports.” Olivares said.

With collaborations, philanthropy and profit shares, the club works to introduce boxing to the community. Bobcat Boxing is open for any level of experience, giving beginners the opportunity to learn a new skill and more experienced boxers the opportunity to sharpen their craft.

“Once you learn a new skill or something like that, it brings out the confidence within you,” Erik Brito, co-president of Bobcat Boxing, said. “So we want to also bring confidence within those people while also making it really accessible.”

Bobcat Boxing offers training four times a week, both on campus and at their home gym, SMASH MMA Gym. On campus training is located on the third floor of the Campus Recreation Center

Members can learn from coaches at SMASH to hone their skills or train for competitions the club participates in throughout the year.

The club is looking to expand its competition team to participate in events later this year, such as Golden Glove and Farmer’s Fight Night. Golden Glove is an event where both newer and more experienced members who are interested in the competition team can gain experience in matches.

“Our goals moving forward are definitely being a more competitive team, having more wins under our belt,” Olivares said. “On top of that, being more inviting towards students. We’ve already grown exponentially, but if we can grow more than we have now, then it’s always better.”

The club provides an opportunity for beginners or experienced boxers to join a tight-knit community with fellow boxers.

“Coming to a boxing gym or MMA gym, it’s like a different type of community for meeting new people,” Samuel Sorto, vice president of training, said. “It’s not the same type of energy you get with any other club. It’s more like a family.”