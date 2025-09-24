Grace Quintanilla leads way for Bobcats at Schooner Fall Classic

The Texas State women’s golf team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, to participate in the Schooner Fall Classic from Sep. 20-22 at Belmar Golf Club.

The Bobcats finished 12th out of 16 collegiate teams at 9-over 849 (269-290-290), with freshman Grace Quintanilla leading the way, shooting an even par 210 (67-71-72), which was good enough to tie for 21st place. Quintanilla was tied with Indiana State senior, Briana LeMaire, for nine total birdies in the tournament.

LeMaire finished tied for 57th place, shooting 7-over 210 (66-78-73). After posting the best first round by any Bobcat of the tournament, shooting 4-under 70 with five birdies, she shot 8-over 70 in round two, but bounced back, only shooting 3-over 70 in the final round.

Senior Yvonne Chamness finished tied for 30th place, shooting 2-over 210 (68-72-72). Chamness was also tied for fourth place with 41 total pars to go along with six birdies.

Sophomore Ella Salama finished tied for 44th place, shooting 5-over 210 (72-70-73), with her lowest round of the tournament being in the second round, where she carded an even par.

Texas State’s next tournament will see the Bobcats travel to Denver, Colorado, to compete at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate from Oct. 3-5 at the University of Denver Golf Club.