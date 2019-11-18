Downtown mobility hub opens to the public
November 18, 2019
San Marcos’ first mobility hub, a downtown commons area made for public gatherings and transit convenience, was officially opened to citizens Monday, Nov. 18.
The mobility hub features bicycle parking, a small stage, picnic tables and night lighting. In the future, the hub will include a bus stop and a charging station for electric vehicles.
Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Relations Kristy Stark began the ribbon-cutting ceremony introducing speakers Mayor Jane Hughson and City Councilwoman Lisa Prewitt. Stark mentioned the possibility for holiday decorations around the social area coming soon. Mayor Hughson thanked city council, residents and contractors from TF Harper & Associates for transforming the downtown lot in five months.
Construction on the mobility hub began June 2019. The project had a total cost of $361,000.
Prewitt said she wants Texas State students and San Marcos locals to better intermingle using the space.
“We want our public school students to really take ownership of this space,” Prewitt said. “A lot of the things that we designed here were for multi-modal transportation, but also for an educational opportunity for the community. It’s a great collaborative effort we can make with the university; the students can come down here and integrate with permanent residents.”
The mobility hub is located at 214 E. Hutchinson and is currently open to the public. For additional information about the space, contact San Marcos Main Street at [email protected].
