Silencing faculty will bring irreversible harm

Crackdowns on speech have begun targeting professors across Texas, with drastic effects on academic freedom and revealing, once again, how Texas universities act as extensions of the government. Texas State has sent a clear message to its staff: it will not protect or defend them and is ready to act at the behest of an elected or appointed official.

While suppression of student speech continues by state officials, faculty speech is increasingly at risk and has fewer avenues to fight back.

State legislation and university policies have created a web of restrictions on faculty speech at Texas State, fostering an atmosphere of fear. Suppressing faculty speech harms the institution’s integrity, its talent pool and its students. By ultimately failing to fight for speech, Texas State fundamentally discredits itself.

The consequences of failing to properly police faculty speech go up the entire university’s structure. Texas A&M President Mark Welsh III, a retired four-star general, resigned after facing pressure for defending a faculty member’s speech, signaling that no one is safe even in the university’s administration.

Following public backlash over the comments made by tenured professor Tom Alter, faculty members have been told to be careful with what they say in department meetings, as the university would not take action to protect faculty members from public pressure. This is incredibly concerning; if the university stands for neither students nor faculty, it ultimately stands as nothing more than a political institution.

The firing of Alter, has sparked a legal battle the university is unlikely to win, given the violation of his right to due process. The university knows this, but by silencing Alter now, even if he is later reinstated, it has already bought the silence of every professor, as the fear of repercussions plays directly into the state’s agenda.

The firing of a tenured professor broadens the risk of silence, as tenure has traditionally protected faculty in what they can and cannot say. Following state legislation to restructure faculty senates, a purposeful way to shift power, there is currently no codified senate to stand for faculty, with their concerns now whispered peer to peer rather than platformed.

With few safeguards and repeated instances of faculty speech being suppressed, the most critical blow to Texas State and other Texas institutions may be in the faculty they are able to attract. Legislative committees set up to study freedom of speech do not go unnoticed, and talented faculty will either avoid Texas institutions altogether or leave when given the chance.

University efforts may also be undermined; the “Run to R1” initiative, aimed to be completed by 2027, could face delays as experts reconsider involvement with Texas State. Experienced faculty are critical to the university’s goals, and its speech policies may kneecap those efforts.

Ultimately, in this battle over speech, only the state government wins, expanding its power into institutions once beyond its reach, while universities and their faculty lose. Texas State has shown its loyalties lie with the government, not its faculty, and this will undermine institutional autonomy long after these controversies fade.

