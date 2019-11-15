Volleyball clinches regular season title
November 15, 2019
Texas State volleyball secured its second straight regular season championship with a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-14, 25-11) over The University of Texas at Arlington Friday night at Strahan Arena.
The Bobcats won it all on Senior Night with their 13th sweep of the season, giving the lead to the Mavericks only once and keeping UTA under 20 points throughout the victory.
Texas State drove the Mavs to a timeout early, pushing a 10-6 lead in the first set before taking it 25-19.
The ‘Cats settled in even further in the second and third sets, cruising to a 25-14 win in the second set due to a .419 team hitting percentage. The third set was characterized by high energy plays, including a last-minute save off of the scoring table from senior defensive specialist Konner Wood. Wood finished her final regular season game with nine digs, just behind fellow senior libero Micah Dinwiddie’s 11.
A fakout tip across the court by sophomore setter Emily DeWalt finished the match with a 14-point lead and a 25-11 third set victory.
Senior Night was named accordingly, with every senior making an appearance in their final regular season game. Senior outside hitter Cheyenne Huskey topped the match with a .429 hitting percentage and 19 kills as well as seven digs and a block, while Dinwiddie and Wood led the defensive front. Senior transfer Rylie Fuentes contributed two digs on the match.
The Bobcats will look to take the Sun Belt Championship Tournament once again and qualify for the NCAA tournament on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Strahan Arena.
