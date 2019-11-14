Two dead in traffic collision on I-35

A major collision occurred on southbound Interstate 35 at the 204B Exit, resulting in two fatalities Thursday morning.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. San Marcos Police, Fire and Hays County EMS were dispatched to the incident, which involved a passenger vehicle that had been struck from behind by a 2007 Chevrolet dump truck.

According to the City of San Marcos press release, the driver of the passenger vehicle was killed instantly while the passenger was transferred to Central Medical Center, where they were later pronounced deceased. Names are being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the truck, Isaac Fettig, 20, of Spencer, TN, was transported to Ascension Seton Hospital in Kyle with minor injuries. Information suggests Fettig’s dump truck collided into the passenger vehicle due to the vehicle either stopping or going slow in a far-right lane on I-35.

The southbound lanes of I-35 and the 204B Exit were shut down for several hours Thursday morning, Nov. 14, while the scene was investigated.

The investigation is ongoing by the Collision Investigation Team of the San Marcos Police Department. According to the press release, these incidents are the 9th and 10th traffic fatalities in San Marcos for 2019.

The University Star will update this story as details become available.

