Two dead in traffic collision on I-35
November 14, 2019
A major collision occurred on southbound Interstate 35 at the 204B Exit, resulting in two fatalities Thursday morning.
At approximately 2:45 a.m. San Marcos Police, Fire and Hays County EMS were dispatched to the incident, which involved a passenger vehicle that had been struck from behind by a 2007 Chevrolet dump truck.
According to the City of San Marcos press release, the driver of the passenger vehicle was killed instantly while the passenger was transferred to Central Medical Center, where they were later pronounced deceased. Names are being withheld until next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the truck, Isaac Fettig, 20, of Spencer, TN, was transported to Ascension Seton Hospital in Kyle with minor injuries. Information suggests Fettig’s dump truck collided into the passenger vehicle due to the vehicle either stopping or going slow in a far-right lane on I-35.
The southbound lanes of I-35 and the 204B Exit were shut down for several hours Thursday morning, Nov. 14, while the scene was investigated.
The investigation is ongoing by the Collision Investigation Team of the San Marcos Police Department. According to the press release, these incidents are the 9th and 10th traffic fatalities in San Marcos for 2019.
The University Star will update this story as details become available.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
You must be registered in order to comment.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.