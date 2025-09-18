Parking services offers parking app to students, staff

Meg Boles Public Safety Officer LaTonya Johnson scans license plates to ensure cars are parked in the correct zones, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025 at the Matthew St Parking Garage.

Texas State University Police Department (UPD) released a parking app called Park TXST which shows students and staff available parking on campus.

Park TXST allows users to see which lots have open spaces, track their parking spots and identify which permits are accepted in each parking lot and garage.

Parking Lt. Michele Fox said the app was created from an idea she had to help students better maneuver parking on campus.

“I kept reading complaint after complaint about how students would drive around for hours and hours trying to find parking, and they were getting really upset,” Fox said.

UPD Chief Matthew Carmichael said Park TXST has received over 7,000 downloads in the first three weeks of availability.

“We’re trying to find alternatives to just writing tickets. We want compliance through just being a good community member,” Carmichael said.

Carmichael said to keep Park TXST’s available parking updated in real time; UPD utilizes the camera system in the parking garages, the license plate readers (LPRs) in the Public Safety Officer vehicles and by manually checking.

According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, LPRs are computer-controlled camera systems attached to police cars that capture license plate numbers that are in view. Then, LPRs take those numbers and uploads it a central server where police can check if cars are parked in allowed areas.

“[LPR] is automatically happening as the vehicles drive through our parking lots. It not only can give a car count, but it also advises violations,” Carmichael said.

Hannah Nuttall, theater freshman, said Park TXST hasn’t helped her find parking, despite its praise from university officials.

“I thought the app was going to be really useful at first, and it’s kind of stupid in my opinion,” Nuttall said. “I could just be walking … at LBJ, and the app will give me a notification that my vehicle can’t park here, we’re going to give you a ticket, when I am literally just walking.”

Carmichael said he has only received positive comments about Park TXST.

Nuttall said when putting her residence hall parking permit into the app, Park TXST didn’t show which parking garages had spaces available, only that they were all full when they were not.

Carmichael said the primary focus of parking services is having students and faculty download Park TXST to see which functions are the most important, but it could also be used to purchase permits in the future.

UPD asks students to utilize the feedback feature of Park TXST to inform Parking Services about any issues with the app.