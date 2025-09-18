93° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Parking services offers parking app to students, staff

Arabella DiChristina, News Reporter
September 18, 2025
Meg Boles
Public Safety Officer LaTonya Johnson scans license plates to ensure cars are parked in the correct zones, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025 at the Matthew St Parking Garage.

Texas State University Police Department (UPD) released a parking app called Park TXST which shows students and staff available parking on campus.

Park TXST allows users to see which lots have open spaces, track their parking spots and identify which permits are accepted in each parking lot and garage.

Parking Lt. Michele Fox said the app was created from an idea she had to help students better maneuver parking on campus.

“I kept reading complaint after complaint about how students would drive around for hours and hours trying to find parking, and they were getting really upset,” Fox said.

UPD Chief Matthew Carmichael said Park TXST has received over 7,000 downloads in the first three weeks of availability.

“We’re trying to find alternatives to just writing tickets. We want compliance through just being a good community member,” Carmichael said.

Carmichael said to keep Park TXST’s available parking updated in real time; UPD utilizes the camera system in the parking garages, the license plate readers (LPRs) in the Public Safety Officer vehicles and by manually checking.

According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, LPRs are computer-controlled camera systems attached to police cars that capture license plate numbers that are in view. Then, LPRs take those numbers and uploads it a central server where police can check if cars are parked in allowed areas.

“[LPR] is automatically happening as the vehicles drive through our parking lots. It not only can give a car count, but it also advises violations,” Carmichael said.

Hannah Nuttall, theater freshman, said Park TXST hasn’t helped her find parking, despite its praise from university officials.

“I thought the app was going to be really useful at first, and it’s kind of stupid in my opinion,” Nuttall said. “I could just be walking … at LBJ, and the app will give me a notification that my vehicle can’t park here, we’re going to give you a ticket, when I am literally just walking.”

Carmichael said he has only received positive comments about Park TXST.

Nuttall said when putting her residence hall parking permit into the app, Park TXST didn’t show which parking garages had spaces available, only that they were all full when they were not.

Carmichael said the primary focus of parking services is having students and faculty download Park TXST to see which functions are the most important, but it could also be used to purchase permits in the future.

UPD asks students to utilize the feedback feature of Park TXST to inform Parking Services about any issues with the app.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
city hall
City Council approves contract for new healthcare provider, receives presentation for proposed non-radioactive hazardous material transport route
People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.
Professor sues Texas State over termination
The Texas State football team waits in the tunnel to take the field Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Breaking down how Texas State football has fared through the first three weeks of the season
Texas State accounting junior Ryan Corson (right) waves an American flag in front of a crowd on Monday, Sept. 15 at The Stallions.
Charlie Kirk’s memorial turned into counterprotests
Concrete industry management freshman Santiago Garza swipes his BobcatCard to pay for a meal at Wing It, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Jones Dining Center. Garza wishes there were more retail swipes but believes it's fair that the meal plan doesn't let him spend money here and he can use Dining Dollars.
Meal plans to offer more budget-friendly options
University Star logo
Student no longer enrolled after governor shares video from Kirk memorial
More in News
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State admin looking for individual after governor shares video from Kirk memorial
Students protest behind a sign indicating The Stallions as an expressive activities area Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at The Quad.
New policy controlling freedom of expression implemented on campus
Texas State students protesting against the termination of Associate History Professor Thomas Alter discuss their motivations with other students, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Stallions.
Professor plans to sue Texas State over termination
Air Force ROTC cadet AS4 Lianna Jester (left) and Army ROTC cadet MS IV Ella Lacy (right) act as guidon bearers while in formation during the 9/11 observance, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at UFCU Stadium
Texas State, San Marcos community memorialize 9/11
Texas State Class of 2029 poses for a photo at the Fandemonium event, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The class of 2029 is projected to be Texas State's largest freshman class ever.
Texas State enrollment numbers top 44,000 students for 5th year of record enrollment
University Star logo
US Department of Education to end grants for Hispanic Serving Institutions, other minority programs
More in university
Students protest against the termination of Associate History Professor Thomas Alter, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Stallions.
Texas State community, organizations speak out after termination of history professor
Texas State students board the bus, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at the LBJ bus stop.
New changes to shuttle bus routes cause delays for students
University Star logo
Texas State terminates history professor over comments made at conference
Texas State students attend Brian Cooper's Economic Geo 3303 lecture on Thursday Sept, 4, 2025, in the Evans Liberal Arts Building.
Record-breaking enrollment creates scheduling challenges
Construction takes place on campus, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in front of Alamito and Cibolo Hall, the future site of Hilltop Phase II.
Housing to add two new dorms amid growing enrollment
Students walk past Alkek Library between classes at Texas State University on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in San Marcos, Texas. According to a change.org petition, Texas State University administrators are considering a renovation of the library’s 6th floor.
Officials close the book on Alkek rumors
Donate to The University Star