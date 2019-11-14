Fire department investigates explosion on Chestnut Street
November 14, 2019
Early morning fire explosions affected seven nearby buildings at the block of 800 Chestnut St. There are no reported injuries at this time.
The San Marcos Fire Department arrived at 6:11 a.m. to a fire ignited from an explosion at Aloe Eatery, located at 601 Chestnut St. A second explosion occurred at 6:20 a.m. from the same area.
Video of the fire before the second explosion at texas state. San Marcos crazy pic.twitter.com/pSo5medBfA
— Christopher (@HelesBestGirl) November 14, 2019
The incident is currently under investigation. The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, but SMFD is receiving help on the investigation from the Railroad Commission.
The Health Department is monitoring the businesses affected. Building officials will be performing structural damage assessments for those buildings.
The initial order to stay indoors and away from windows upon the investigation of the explosion was lifted at 7:23 a.m. The San Marcos Fire Department has closed off North LBJ but has opened the sidewalk for pedestrian traffic.
The scene is expected to be cleared by the end of the business day.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
You must be registered in order to comment.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.