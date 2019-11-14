Fire department investigates explosion on Chestnut Street

The San Marcos Fire Department is investigating an explosion that occurred Nov. 14 on the 800 block of Chestnut St.

Early morning fire explosions affected seven nearby buildings at the block of 800 Chestnut St. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The San Marcos Fire Department arrived at 6:11 a.m. to a fire ignited from an explosion at Aloe Eatery, located at 601 Chestnut St. A second explosion occurred at 6:20 a.m. from the same area.

Video of the fire before the second explosion at texas state. San Marcos crazy pic.twitter.com/pSo5medBfA — Christopher (@HelesBestGirl) November 14, 2019

The incident is currently under investigation. The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, but SMFD is receiving help on the investigation from the Railroad Commission.

The Health Department is monitoring the businesses affected. Building officials will be performing structural damage assessments for those buildings.

The initial order to stay indoors and away from windows upon the investigation of the explosion was lifted at 7:23 a.m. The San Marcos Fire Department has closed off North LBJ but has opened the sidewalk for pedestrian traffic.

The scene is expected to be cleared by the end of the business day.

