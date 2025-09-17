77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

City Council approves contract for new healthcare provider, receives presentation for proposed non-radioactive hazardous material transport route

Lesdy Hernandez, Senior News Reporter
September 17, 2025
Star file photo

At its Sept. 16 meeting, the San Marcos City Council approved a contract with Frontier Direct Care, LLC to provide a healthcare clinic for city employees and their dependents.

Frontier Direct Care is an employer-sponsored healthcare providing a variety of healthcare services to City employees, retirees, and their dependents covered under the city’s existing healthcare insurance.

Under Frontier Direct Care, members receive personalized healthcare from their primary care providers with a fixed monthly fee and $0 out-of-pocket cost.

Frontier Direct Care accounts with several primary care locations across the state including, Brownsville, Edinburg, Harlingen, Pharr, McAllen, Raymondville, Weslaco, Dallas and Leander.

“One of the things that I brought up is if accessibility is important, reason why we’re here today to talk about this, we definitely want to make sure that we have a clinic that’s accessible for the people who live in or around our city, and so for the public, the closest one is in Leander, Texas,” said council member Amanda Rodriguez.

Lindsay Cox, human resources director, said a space has already been identified in the city of San Marcos and awaits a signed agreement.

“We did provide a census of our employee population, and [Frontier Team] did a heat map to determine the best proximity for our team, and so they have identified that location,” said Cox.

The contract totaling $1.5 million per year calls for an initial three-year term with the possibility of two two-year renewals.

Over a five-year agreement, the city projected substantial savings to their health insurance plan expenditures with a savings analysis of 19% totaling $14.9 million.

The motion passed in a 6-to-0 motion vote with one absent.

The council also received a presentation for a proposed non-radioactive hazardous materials (NRHM) aimed to minimize spills and negative effects to the San Marcos River and wildlife.

Under the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan and Incidental Take Permit with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreement, the city of San Marcos is required to designate a hazardous material transport route.

The proposed route by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), is designed to require all vehicles carrying hazardous material to travel through FM110, a designated travel route that crosses the San Marcos River downstream of critical endangered species.

Hazardous material transporters are required to have one of the diamond shaped place card warnings on the back of their hauler trucks to identify the type of cargo being transported.

“These hazardous materials include explosives, flammables, combustibles, such as fuel and gas, toxic substances and hazardous waste,” said Mark Enders, habitat conservation plan manager.

Several surrounding cities have adopted NRHM routes within their jurisdictional areas including Conroe, San Antonio and New Braunfels.

The proposed route must undergo a process coordinated by TXDOT following the federal and state guidelines with the next steps including the proposal being submitted back to TXDOT for further authorization.

The San Marcos City Council meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit its website.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in city-council
Star file photo of San Marcos City Council Chamber.&#160;
City Council denies preferred scenario change for a data center, passes land annexation
city hall entrance 2
City Council approves renewal of San Marcos Lions Club lease, approves hotel development incentives
City council denies additional license plate surveillance cameras, hears presentation on data center development project
City council denies additional license plate surveillance cameras, hears presentation on data center development project
Guests enter Rio Vista Park through one of the new access points on May 24, 2025.
City installs temporary summer fences at Rio Vista Park
city hall entrance 2
City council discusses homelessness population data, approves contract for SMPD departmental staffing study
Members of the San Marcos community gathered in City Hall for citizens' comments on a ceasefire resolution up for vote by the City Council, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in San Marcos.
City council votes to deny ceasefire resolution
More in features
People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.
Professor sues Texas State over termination
The Texas State football team waits in the tunnel to take the field Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Breaking down how Texas State football has fared through the first three weeks of the season
Texas State accounting junior Ryan Corson (right) waves an American flag in front of a crowd on Monday, Sept. 15 at The Stallions.
Charlie Kirk’s memorial turned into counterprotests
Concrete industry management freshman Santiago Garza swipes his BobcatCard to pay for a meal at Wing It, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Jones Dining Center. Garza wishes there were more retail swipes but believes it's fair that the meal plan doesn't let him spend money here and he can use Dining Dollars.
Meal plans to offer more budget-friendly options
University Star logo
Student no longer enrolled after governor shares video from Kirk memorial
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State admin looking for individual after governor shares video from Kirk memorial
More in News
Students protest behind a sign indicating The Stallions as an expressive activities area Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at The Quad.
New policy controlling freedom of expression implemented on campus
Texas State students protesting against the termination of Associate History Professor Thomas Alter discuss their motivations with other students, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Stallions.
Professor plans to sue Texas State over termination
Air Force ROTC cadet AS4 Lianna Jester (left) and Army ROTC cadet MS IV Ella Lacy (right) act as guidon bearers while in formation during the 9/11 observance, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at UFCU Stadium
Texas State, San Marcos community memorialize 9/11
Texas State Class of 2029 poses for a photo at the Fandemonium event, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The class of 2029 is projected to be Texas State's largest freshman class ever.
Texas State enrollment numbers top 44,000 students for 5th year of record enrollment
University Star logo
US Department of Education to end grants for Hispanic Serving Institutions, other minority programs
Students protest against the termination of Associate History Professor Thomas Alter, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Stallions.
Texas State community, organizations speak out after termination of history professor
Donate to The University Star