City Council approves contract for new healthcare provider, receives presentation for proposed non-radioactive hazardous material transport route

At its Sept. 16 meeting, the San Marcos City Council approved a contract with Frontier Direct Care, LLC to provide a healthcare clinic for city employees and their dependents.

Frontier Direct Care is an employer-sponsored healthcare providing a variety of healthcare services to City employees, retirees, and their dependents covered under the city’s existing healthcare insurance.

Under Frontier Direct Care, members receive personalized healthcare from their primary care providers with a fixed monthly fee and $0 out-of-pocket cost.

Frontier Direct Care accounts with several primary care locations across the state including, Brownsville, Edinburg, Harlingen, Pharr, McAllen, Raymondville, Weslaco, Dallas and Leander.

“One of the things that I brought up is if accessibility is important, reason why we’re here today to talk about this, we definitely want to make sure that we have a clinic that’s accessible for the people who live in or around our city, and so for the public, the closest one is in Leander, Texas,” said council member Amanda Rodriguez.

Lindsay Cox, human resources director, said a space has already been identified in the city of San Marcos and awaits a signed agreement.

“We did provide a census of our employee population, and [Frontier Team] did a heat map to determine the best proximity for our team, and so they have identified that location,” said Cox.

The contract totaling $1.5 million per year calls for an initial three-year term with the possibility of two two-year renewals.

Over a five-year agreement, the city projected substantial savings to their health insurance plan expenditures with a savings analysis of 19% totaling $14.9 million.

The motion passed in a 6-to-0 motion vote with one absent.

The council also received a presentation for a proposed non-radioactive hazardous materials (NRHM) aimed to minimize spills and negative effects to the San Marcos River and wildlife.

Under the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan and Incidental Take Permit with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreement, the city of San Marcos is required to designate a hazardous material transport route.

The proposed route by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), is designed to require all vehicles carrying hazardous material to travel through FM110, a designated travel route that crosses the San Marcos River downstream of critical endangered species.

Hazardous material transporters are required to have one of the diamond shaped place card warnings on the back of their hauler trucks to identify the type of cargo being transported.

“These hazardous materials include explosives, flammables, combustibles, such as fuel and gas, toxic substances and hazardous waste,” said Mark Enders, habitat conservation plan manager.

Several surrounding cities have adopted NRHM routes within their jurisdictional areas including Conroe, San Antonio and New Braunfels.

The proposed route must undergo a process coordinated by TXDOT following the federal and state guidelines with the next steps including the proposal being submitted back to TXDOT for further authorization.

The San Marcos City Council meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit its website.