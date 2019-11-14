Propane explosion closes North LBJ Drive

The San Marcos fire marshal responded to a propane explosion from a food truck in the area of 801 Chestnut Lane this morning, leading to road closures of North LBJ Drive at Sessom Drive, Chestnut Street at LBJ and Forest Drive at LBJ.

The initial order to stay indoors and away from windows upon investigation of the explosion was lifted at 7:23 a.m. The San Marcos Fire Department has also opened the sidewalk on North LBJ Drive for pedestrian traffic.

The University Star will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

