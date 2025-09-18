Gallery: A Week at the Stallions

Thursday, Sept. 11 and Friday Sept. 12, 2025 students gather to protest the firing of Professor Thomas Alter, and memorialize Charlie Kirk.
Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, the Texas State chapters of Turning Point USA and Students for Life hold a joint memorial for Charlie Kirk that gathers significant counterprotests.
Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, students react to the unenrollment of a Texas State student after a viral video at the Charlie Kirk memorial, and continue to protest the firing of Professor Thomas Alter.
