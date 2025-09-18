Gallery: A Week at the Stallions

Rev. WK Volkmer is asked to move to Bobcat Trail by UPD and Texas State’s expressive activities team, in accordance with Texas State’s new expressive activities policy, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at The Stallions. Volkmer was the second person asked to move to Bobcat Trail by Texas State officials on September 11, the first was Joseph Losoya, also known as the “Bubble Believer.”