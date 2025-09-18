Categories:

Gallery: A Week at the Stallions

Libby Allen, Meg Boles, Ryan Claycamp, Maya Contreras, and Lauren Tourish
September 18, 2025
Students memorializing Charlie Kirk, a consertavive media personality who was killed on Sept. 10, and counter protesters advocating for a free Palestine both occupy the Stallions for their demonstration as a crowd gathers around them, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at The Quad.
Students memorializing Charlie Kirk, a consertavive media personality who was killed on Sept. 10, and counter protesters advocating for a free Palestine both occupy the Stallions for their demonstration as a crowd gathers around them, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at The Quad.
Libby Allen
Thursday, Sept. 11 and Friday Sept. 12, 2025 students gather to protest the firing of Professor Thomas Alter, and memorialize Charlie Kirk.

 

  • Texas State biology sophomore Hayden LaBarr protests the firing of professor Thomas Alter, Thursday, Sept, 11, 2025 at The Stallions. Alter was fired after speaking at an online revolutionary socialism conference.

    Maya Contreras

  • Texas State psychology junior Tristan Mallouf waves an American flag while sitting at The Stallions, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The Quad. Mallouf was at The Stallions to memorialize Charlie Kirk.

    Meg Boles

  • Students protest against the termination of Professor Thomas Alter, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The Stallions.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State students make hand made signs to mock the protest about Professor Thomas Atler on Thursday, Sept. 11 at The Stallions.

    Maya Contreras

  • Texas State philosophy senior Allen Dominguez address the crowd protesting against the termination of Professor Thomas Alter, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The Stallions.

    Ryan Claycamp

  • Rev. WK Volkmer is asked to move to Bobcat Trail by UPD and Texas State’s expressive activities team, in accordance with Texas State’s new expressive activities policy, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at The Stallions. Volkmer was the second person asked to move to Bobcat Trail by Texas State officials on September 11, the first was Joseph Losoya, also known as the “Bubble Believer.”

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State philosophy sophomore and co-chair of YDSA Sara Perez-Martinez speaks out against the termination of Professor Thomas Alter, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The Stallions.

    Meg Boles

  • Students protest against the termination of Associate History Professor Thomas Alter, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The Stallions.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State philosophy senior Allen Dominguez address the crowd protesting against the termination of Professor Thomas Alter, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The Stallions.

    Meg Boles

  • A Texas State student pays his respect to Charlie Kirk at memorial set up on The Stallions, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at The Quad.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State students protesting against the termination of Associate History Professor Thomas Alter discuss their motivations with other students, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The Stallions.

    Maya Contreras

  • Students protest against the termination of Associate History Professor Thomas Alter, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The Stallions.

    Maya Contreras

  • Texas State accounting junior Ryan Corson waves an American flag on The Stallions to memorialize Charlie Kirk, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The Quad.

    Meg Boles

  • Students gather in front of The Stallions to protest the firing of Professor Thomas Alter, a history professor who was fired the previous day after speaking at an online revolutionary socialism conference, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The Quad.

    Lauren Tourish

  • Students gather in front of The Stallions to protest the firing of Professor Thomas Alter, a history professor who was fired the previous day after speaking at an online revolutionary socialism conference, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The Quad.

    Lauren Tourish

  • Students protest behind a sign indicating The Stallions as an expressive activities area Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at The Quad.

    Meg Boles
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, the Texas State chapters of Turning Point USA and Students for Life hold a joint memorial for Charlie Kirk that gathers significant counterprotests.

  • Texas State accounting junior Ryan Corson (right) waves an American flag in front of a crowd on Monday, Sept. 15 at The Stallions.

    Libby Allen

  • The Charlie Kirk memorial temporarily set up by Texas State’s Turning Point USA Chapter on Monday Sept. 15 at The Stallions.

    Libby Allen

  • A large crowd of students gather to observe the Charlie Kirk memorial and the counter protesters, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at The Stallions.

    Libby Allen

  • The presidents of Texas State’s chapter of Turning Point USA, political science sophomore Leona Salinas (left) and exercise and ports science senior Sara Hassel (right) holds signs honoring conservative media personality Charlie kirk who was killed on Sept. 10, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 on the Quad.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State students debate the merits of holding a Charlie Kirk memorial, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at The Stallions.

    Meg Boles

  • The presidents of Texas State’s chapter of Turning Point USA, political science sophomore Leona Salinas (left) and exercise and ports science senior Sara Hassel (right) holds signs honoring conservative media personality Charlie kirk who was killed on Sept. 10, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 on the Quad.

    Meg Boles

  • Supporters of the Charlie Kirk memorial hold signs and wave flags, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at The Stallions.

    Meg Boles

  • A counter protester to the Charlie Kirk memorial shows off their signs, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 on the Quad.

    Meg Boles

  • A counter protesters to the Charlie Kirk memorial climb onto The Stallions to address the crowd, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 on the Quad.

    Libby Allen

  • A Texas State student confronts Turning Point USA leadership for holding a Charlie Kirk memorial, Texas State students debate the merits of holding a Charlie Kirk memorial, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at The Stallions.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State students debate the merits of holding a Charlie Kirk memorial, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at The Stallions.

    Meg boles

  • Students from Turning Point USA at Texas State hold a memorial on Monday, Sept. 16, 2025, at The Stallions. The memorial commemorates Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, who was assassinated in Utah.

    Isabelle Cantu
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, students react to the unenrollment of a Texas State student after a viral video at the Charlie Kirk memorial, and continue to protest the firing of Professor Thomas Alter.

  • Black Men United senior advisor Jaden Ri’Chard (right) and member JT Bowers (left) speak against the new free speech policy and the violence against black activists, Wednesday, Sept. 17, at The Stallions.

    Maya Contreras

  • Texas State biology sophmore Hayden Labarr protests the firing of professor Thomas Alter, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at The Stallions. Labarr was protesting as a part of the Constitution Day movement put on by YDSA.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State political science sophomore Emily Asmus protests the firing of professor Thomas Alter, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at The Stallions. Asmus was protesting as a part of the Constitution Day movement put on by YDSA.

    Meg Boles

  • A Texas State students writes on a poster asking for student input on if Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse, Sept. 17, 2025 at The Stallions.

    Meg Boles

  • Texas State english sophomore Celia Strang protests the firing of professor Thomas Alter, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at The Stallions.

    Meg Boles

  • Black Men United Members Dalan Hunter (left) and Devine Obi (right) support one another at the protest, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at The Stallions.

    Maya Contreras

  • Texas State University students record Black Men United speech on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, at The Stallions.

    Maya Contreras
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Former NYPD police officer James Eyster, who was in New York during 9/11, participates in the 9/11 stair climb, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the UFCU Stadium. Participants climbed more than 2,000 steps, symbolizing the 110 stories first responders and survivors had to descent at the World Trade Center.
Star Snaps - Sept. 9 - 14
Students protest against the termination of Associate History Professor Thomas Alter, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The Stallions.
Texas State community, organizations speak out after termination of history professor
Texas State senior EDGE Kali Alexander (2) celebrates winning the I-35 Showdown against UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at the Alamodome. The Bobcats beat the Roadrunners 43-36.
Photo Gallery - Ate Em' Up
Parade Grand Marshal Jinx the Minx waves to supporters during a downtown pride parade, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at the corner of LBJ and MLK Drive. Jinx the Minx serves as the co-social media director for the San Marcos Queer Council.
Star Snaps - San Marcos Pride
Texas State junior wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) celebrates after making a touchdown during football season opener against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at UFCU Stadium.The Bobcats beat Eastern Michigan 52-27.
Gallery - Football is Back
Texas State health sciences sophomore Braxton Smith poses for a first day photo, Monday, Aug. 25th, 2025, under the Trauth-Huffman Hall Arch.
Star Snaps - Aug. 25 - 29
Donate to The University Star