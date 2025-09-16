93° San Marcos
Texas State is failing to protect free speech

Andrew Bencivengo, Opinions Editor
September 16, 2025
Meg Boles
Two groups of Texas State students gather to protest the firing of Tom Alter and the death of Charlie Kirk, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at the Fighting Stallions statue.

Across college campuses in Texas, the right to speak freely is increasingly at risk.  State legislation is undermining First Amendment rights, and university policies are compounding the problem.

The state introduced restrictive policies, like SB 2972, that limits when and how students can express themselves. In compliance, Texas State introduced policies on expressive activities, while also raising free speech concerns as no uniform policy for enforcement exists, posing risks of arbitrary implementation against expressive activities.

Speech in Texas has increasingly been restricted and politicized, turning campuses into testing grounds for these limits. At Texas State, and other institutions, it is up to students to use their voice, or face losing it.

In response to recent challenges against speech, students have responded by staging multi-day protests around the Stallions. Those protesting the firing of tenured professor Tom Alter viewed it as a reflection of the Texas State’s stance on free speech.

Christian Scott, a computer information systems sophomore, said the firing of tenured professor Tom Alter violated his right to free speech and due process.

“I think there is a clear distinction, especially when someone in a position of power exercises that power simply because of an opinion that was expressed,” Scott said. “That’s directly a violation of the First Amendment law.”

Across the state, university speech has also been policed. A&M faculty were fired for course content, UT protestors have been arrested and legislative committees have been formed to investigate faculty speech. These actions show public universities increasingly cozying up to the state government, with immediate and alarming impacts on speech.

Nationally, concerns over speech have also come to a head, some with violent consequences. Political commentator Charlie Kirk was killed while speaking on a college campus, indicative of the current climate of speech in the country.

Steven Moskalev, an animal science junior, was at The Stallions on Friday, Sept. 12 to honor Kirk. He said he was distraught by Kirk’s murder and viewed it as a sign that democracy and free speech are in turmoil.

“Freedom of speech right now is in danger on both sides, so we have to be careful, and we have to stop dehumanizing people,” Moskalev said. “We’re all people. I don’t care about your political beliefs; we’re all humans.”

These concerns come as people increasingly fear speaking out, with voices across the political spectrum facing retribution. At Texas State, this same sense of alarm is spreading among faculty and students, as speech is increasingly scrutinized.

Non-affiliated demonstrators are also affected. The Stallions are no longer a free-expression zone for outsiders, and Bobcat Trail, located far from central campus, is now the designated area for expressive activities. Because of this, outside demonstrators will no longer have the platform they once had.

Texas State has already seen the consequences of silencing student voices. In 1969, a group of students who protested the Vietnam War were suspended for a year for exercising their right to speak out, drawing national concern. Today’s free speech battles echo that same struggle.

By failing to protect speech, university administrators are acting as extensions of the Texas legislature, leaving students, faculty and community members at risk.

Regardless of political orientation, it appears that students are in agreement that speech is being threatened. Speech is essential to a free society, and excercising this right in the face of restrictions ensures state lawmakers and campus administrators are held accountable to the people they serve. If these concerns are not heard now, avenues may not exist for them to be expressed in the future.

-Andrew Bencivengo is a business management junior

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.

