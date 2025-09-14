89° San Marcos
Sun Devils scorch Bobcats in blowout victory

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
September 14, 2025
Texas State’s defense prepares for Arizona State to snap the ball, Saturday, Sep. 13, 2025 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, AZ.

TEMPE, AZ – Quarterback Sam Leavitt had a collection of three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing and running back Raleek Brown rushed for 144 yards and one score as the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) bounced back in a big way with a 34-15 win against the Texas State Bobcats (2-1) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

“[Arizona State] out-coached and out-played us,” head coach G.J. Kinne said in the post-game conference. “All we can do is get back to work and get better next week…This game is a good learning moment and will make us better in the long run.”

The Bobcats’ offense has seen better days as the Sun Devils capitalized on redshirt freshman Brad Jackson’s limited experience. The loss was not entirely on Jackson, however, as the defense that has shown signs of struggle throughout this young season just could not do anything against the tandem of Leavitt and Sun Devils Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson.

“[Sam Leavitt] did some things tonight that I don’t know I’ve seen on a football field,” Kinne said. “[Jordyn Tyson] is really good, too.”

While Texas State struggled to get across the field on some possessions, including crucial turnovers such as Beau Spark’s fumble in the second quarter on the Bobcats’ 40-yard line, Leavitt and Tyson spun and jumped their way around the defense’s tackle attempts.

The Texas State defense failed to contain the Sun Devils offense as they had 433 total yards of offense, 188 passing and 245 rushing, which continues to highlight Texas State’s seemingly lackluster defense through these first three games. But, against an experienced team known for its explosive offense, the defense did what it could.

Something to note as the game went on, Jackson started to somewhat find his rhythm, with a seven-yard rushing score and a three-yard passing touchdown to Kylen Evans, both occurring in the second half.

“I do think [Brad Jackson] got better as the game went on,” Kinne said. “Obviously, we have to play and coach better…I thought at times we were okay, but we’re just a little inexperienced.”

Kinne emphasized that the Bobcats were a bit banged up going into this week’s matchup as well, citing that it was a bit difficult to practice leading up to Saturday’s matchup with a lack of healthy bodies.

“Hopefully we’ll be healthy enough to practice like we need to on Tuesday,” Kinne said.

With the Bobcats seeking to have a bounce-back victory of their own, they will return to San Marcos next weekend on Sept. 20 to finish off the out-of-conference schedule with a home matchup against the Nicholls Colonels in another chapter for the ‘Battle of the Paddle’ on Family Weekend.

Kickoff against Nicholls is slated for 7:00 p.m. at UFCU Stadium and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

