Alter’s termination sets a dangerous precedent

The Main Point is an opinion written by The University Star’s Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.

The firing of Tom Alter should raise concern for the student body, faculty and staff. If this could happen to him, it can happen to any of us.

Alter was fired on Sept. 10, after videos of him speaking at an online socialism conference were posted online. According to a statement from President Kelly Damphousse, Alter was fired for “conduct that advocates for inciting violence,” and stated Alter’s comments were “serious professional and personal misconduct.”

The convention was called the Revolutionary Socialism Conference, which was held on Sept. 6 and 7. Specifically, Alter spoke as part of the Building Revolutionary Organization Today panel, which took place on Sept. 7. Karlyn Borysenko, a self-proclaimed “anti-communist cult leader,” appeared to have recorded the conference with the goal of getting people like Alter in trouble for exercising their First Amendment rights.

No matter your opinion on the subject matter, the fact that Texas State fired a professor only two days after a video was released, with no hearing, is frightening. Not only was Alter a tenured professor, but he was speaking his mind at a convention that was non-academic, where he did not represent Texas State.

“It’s very worrying that a tenured professor can be immediately terminated on very flimsy grounds,” Hayden Labarr, biology sophomore who was protesting on Thursday against Alter’s firing, said. “It sends a message across the entire [campus] where [if] this tenured professor can be fired for expressing an opinion off-record at a conference, what does this mean for students?… That sets a worrying precedent.”

Alter’s termination was announced just two days after Texas A&M fired the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, English department head and a senior lecturer after a viral video was released of the senior lecturer teaching gender studies and sexuality in her children’s literature course, according to The Battalion.

Two cases of First Amendment violations in such a short amount of time should send alarm bells. It’s clear that Texas universities, including Texas State, are not willing to defend students, faculty and staff.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) puts out an annual college free speech ranking. In the ranking, Texas State was 112th out of 257 and had a score of 58, which was an F on their scale. This is a 12-placement drop from 2024. Texas State is slipping in protecting free speech, and this situation only amplifies that.

Even more worrying is the disparity with how this incident was handled. In November 2024, Texas State put Tanner Neidhardt, who was an adjunct professor in the School of Criminal Justice, on administrative leave for an alleged violation of state election laws. Alter was not put on administrative leave; rather, he was immediately terminated without due process.

Faculty are now scared to speak their minds about anything, including topics that don’t involve the university. If Texas State could fire Alter, they could fire anyone for voicing their opinions outside the classroom. Even as The University Star reached out to tenured faculty to speak about this and other topics, they are becoming worried that their words could be used to terminate their employment.

While there are limits on free speech, The University Star’s motto is to defend the First Amendment. Alter was exercising his First Amendment right and was not actually inciting, according to FIRE. Dominic Coletti, student press program officer, told The Star that the definition of incitement is “speech that is both ‘directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.’ Alter did not speak in front of a government building, but in a private Zoom call.

It also should concern the community that the university swiftly fired Alter for a video that someone with a clear ulterior motive published. The video was not from the conference itself, but someone who classifies herself as an “anti-communist cult leader.” This shows that getting Alter fired was her goal all along, and Texas State should feel embarrassed that they chose to use this video as a basis to their decision to fire him.

Free speech is under attack at Texas universities, and Texas State is not protecting the people who have dedicated their lives to serve here. Administration is being overly compliant in its decision to bow to the political will of the governor, and it will only harm the future of our university as fear takes hold. First, it’s Alter; next, it could be anyone reading this editorial.

