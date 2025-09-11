Texas State community, organizations speak out after termination of history professor

Texas State philosophy senior Allen Dominguez address the crowd protesting against the termination of Associate History Professor Thomas Alter, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Stallions. ( Meg Boles

A day after the firing of Associate History Professor Thomas Alter, members of the Texas State community gathered at The Stallions to protest his firing.

Alter was fired on Wednesday, Sept. 10, after videos of him speaking at an online socialism convention were published online. Texas State President Kelly Damphousse accused Alter of “conduct that advocates for inciting violence.” Texas State University has declined to provide an official policy that Alter violated.

“We are providing no further information than the statement,” Vice President of Marketing and Communication Sandra Pantlik said.

According to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), the legal definition of incitement is “speech that is both ‘directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action’ — is unprotected by the First Amendment.”