Texas State community, organizations speak out after termination of history professor
A day after the firing of Associate History Professor Thomas Alter, members of the Texas State community gathered at The Stallions to protest his firing.
Alter was fired on Wednesday, Sept. 10, after videos of him speaking at an online socialism convention were published online. Texas State President Kelly Damphousse accused Alter of “conduct that advocates for inciting violence.” Texas State University has declined to provide an official policy that Alter violated.
“We are providing no further information than the statement,” Vice President of Marketing and Communication Sandra Pantlik said.
According to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), the legal definition of incitement is “speech that is both ‘directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action’ — is unprotected by the First Amendment.”
“The most important part of what makes this speech completely fall short of that standard is that incitement tends to be towards imminent lawless action,” Dominic Coletti, student press program office for FIRE. “So here we have a speaker who is remote, talking to an audience that is at an academic conference, and none of them are in a position to engage in some kind of revolution today.”
Imminent lawless action is a legal standard that comes from the Supreme Court Case Brandenburg v. Ohio. The standard means that for speech to be considered “incitement,” it must both encourage and be likely to cause immediate lawless action.
The Texas State Employees Union (TSEU), of which Alter was a member, released a statement on his firing. In the statement, they called for Texas State to reinstate Alter, affirm the rights of all employees to speak as private citizens without retaliation and establish policies guaranteeing due process before any termination for off-duty expression.
“This is exactly what the First Amendment protects against,” TSEU President Ilesa Daniels Ross said. “No public employee should fear losing their job because they expressed personal views outside of work. Texas State University’s decision sends a chilling message to every faculty member, staff member, and student: your job can be taken away if political actors don’t like what you say on your own time.”
Students organized a demonstration at the Stallions after news of Alter’s termination broke. It initially began as a gathering of just a few students, but it periodically gathered large crowds of onlookers.
The demonstrators condemned Alter’s firing, called for him to be reinstated and also called for Damphousse to resign.
“President Kelly Damphousse, we do not need you on this road to redemption; we need you to resign now,” Allen Dominguez, philosophy senior and member of the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), said. “Bring back Thomas Alter, get rid of Kelly Damphousse.”
A full professor at Texas State, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said he asked the Senate Advisory Group to initiate a no-confidence vote against Damphousse.
“Such votes are frequently taken by professors to express concern with a president’s administration. They are not binding,” the professor wrote in a statement to The Star. “But a vote of ‘No Confidence’ would establish that the faculty sees President Damphousse’s dismissal of Professor Thomas Alter as a violation of academic freedom.”
The professor further criticized Alter’s firing as Alter had academic tenure.
“The greatest protection afforded by tenure is to shield professors for being persecuted for their private political beliefs,” the professor wrote. “If Texas State can fire Professor Alter for advocating the creation of a new party, what is to stop them from firing someone for supporting an existing party?”
Dominguez said that since Alter was terminated, the YDSA is technically uncharted now.
“Read the transcript, nothing violent,” Dominguez said. “[Damphousse] is scared for his own job, and he’d rather sacrifice my friend before taking any public responsibility.”
Naim Reyes, urban planning junior, said he grabbed a box at home and made two signs, then just showed up at the Stallions around 10 a.m.
“People need to know about it. It’s really, really not fair to be fired for a political view,” Reyes said. “This might be somewhat related to legislative threatening university presidents; it was probably a preemptive firing in case Damphousse [got in trouble].”
Reyes said he hopes, at least, that Alter gets his job back and for students’ voices to finally be heard.
Sara Perez-Martinez, philosophy sophomore and co-chair of YDSA, said that professors have privately spoken to her that they are planning to resign because they are afraid of being punished for expressing their opinions.
“At the direction of the president, our governor, our university president, has begun to fire and silence people on campus for not falling in line with the government’s directions,” Perez-Martinez said. “I’m hoping to get Alter reinstated and to protect freedom of speech and expression.”
Travis McKay, education and history junior and current student in Alter’s course, said that Alter never threatened anyone and just spoke his mind.
“I hope students are aware that we don’t have as much freedom as everyone’s saying, and things that [students] are learning, and what people are allowed to say are being restricted day to day,” Daisy Soke, political science junior, said.
According to University officials, Alter’s classes will continue, but will be instructed by other history department faculty.
This is a developing story. The University Star will update as information becomes available.
